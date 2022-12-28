Equator’s 82 Series Dishwasher Becomes One of the Best Selling Products

Built in Dishwasher

Equipped with the latest industry features, this model has rapidly become a customer favorite.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Developed as a product with years of research and development, the Equator 82 Series Dishwasher has recently become one of the company’s best sellers. Available in three distinct colors (white, black, and stainless), coordinating to one’s kitchen space is a breeze. On top of its exterior appeal, the 82 Series is lauded for its premium features that make cleaning dishes a breeze.

“We’re thrilled to see how much our customers love the 14 Place Dishwasher,” said ​​Nick Mathews of Equator Advanced Appliances. “Our team invested countless hours into building a dishwasher that would tackle every pain point experienced by consumers, while also adding top-tier features that elevate the overall cleaning experience.”

Among the key features included with the Built in Dishwasher is its Sanitize setting. This setting allows users to keep their dishes and dishwasher clean by increasing the water temperature in the final rinse. This eliminates harmful bacteria and germs, and thoroughly disinfects the dishes. Another highly desirable feature is this appliance’s eight wash programs — Eco, Auto, Pots & Pans, Heavy, Daily, Delicate, Fast 50, and Rinse.

In total, this 24” dishwasher has two separate levels and 14 place settings, as well as an adjustable top rack. It also includes easy pull rack handles, adjustable tines, and a wine glass rack. These features make it extremely easy to wash as many dishes as possible in a single load, saving time and effort. Other noteworthy features that are part of the Equator 82 Series Dishwasher include low noise level (under 51 dB), a stainless steel micro filter, concealed heating element, six highly customizable wash and dry options, half load option, dual spray arms, a sterilization setting, and a rinse aid indicator.

The Equator 82 Series Dishwasher is now available to customers throughout the United States. It is backed by a one-year parts and labor warranty, giving buyers added peace of mind. It is now available for $829 through Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe's, Wayfair among other top retailers nationwide.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.