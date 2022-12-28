Spruce Welcomes New Advanced Nurse Injector
Spruce Aesthetics + Infusion Bar is expanding their team, welcoming Advanced Nurse Injector Cory O’Grady to offer injection treatments in Salt Lake City.SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spruce Aesthetics + Infusion Bar is growing their Salt Lake City team of medical professionals in the aesthetics space. The team welcomes Cory O’Grady, an Advanced Nurse Injector, to provide high-quality injection treatments such as Botox® and dermal fillers.
Cory has been in the aesthetics field for over 2 years, after building his medical background in Emergency, Critical, and Pediatric Care.
“I absolutely love working in this industry,” Cory states. “My favorite part is being able to talk with patients and find out what they are wanting and needing, and then building a treatment plan to meet their self goals to give them the confidence that they deserve.”
Cory received his training at the Medical Aesthetic Art Institute, but continues training with highly experienced master injectors in the industry.
“I have comprehensive training in both neuromodulators and dermal fillers. I love working with biostimulators such as Sculptra® and PDO threads because they have the added benefit of stimulating your own collagen,” Cory continues.
“He’s been a great addition to our team, and his experience brings our clients ease and he delivers great results across a variety of the services we provide here at Spruce,” says Lauren Lightfield, CEO of Spruce.
Spruce Aesthetics + Infusion Bar is a luxury aesthetics spa located in Holladay, UT. You can book your treatments for aesthetics services, IV therapy, vitamin shots, and more on our website.
About Spruce Aesthetics + Infusion Bar
Spruce Aesthetics + Infusion Bar is situated in Holladay, UT, and offers a range of treatments, including weight loss injections, Botox®, dermal fillers, hair restoration, microneedling, and more. The company prides itself on offering a full-service aesthetics lounge that puts comfort and results first.
