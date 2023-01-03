Furniture manufacturer fiVO Design is Awarded Top Score in the 2022 Wood Furniture Scorecard

fiVO Design's furniture embodies the concept of adaptable design as it can easily be reconfigured to adjust to life's twists and turns.

Form, function & a bold splash of color in this adaptable, sustainable work from home desk. Space saving design includes adjustable height top & accessories with ample storage. Small space approved!

Modern design coupled with vibrant colors in these coffee & side tables with matching tower shelves. Sustainable, small space design assembles in minutes without any tools or hardware! Made in USA.

fiVO’s commitment to sustainability includes their mission to work toward zero waste. Even the smallest scraps of their sustainably sourced Birch are made into accessories such as these plant holders.