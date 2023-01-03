Furniture manufacturer fiVO Design is Awarded Top Score in the 2022 Wood Furniture Scorecard
fiVO Design's furniture embodies the concept of adaptable design as it can easily be reconfigured to adjust to life's twists and turns.
Form, function & a bold splash of color in this adaptable, sustainable work from home desk. Space saving design includes adjustable height top & accessories with ample storage. Small space approved!
Modern design coupled with vibrant colors in these coffee & side tables with matching tower shelves. Sustainable, small space design assembles in minutes without any tools or hardware! Made in USA.
fiVO’s commitment to sustainability includes their mission to work toward zero waste. Even the smallest scraps of their sustainably sourced Birch are made into accessories such as these plant holders.
Wood Furniture Scorecard, is a joint initiative by National Wildlife Federation and Sustainable Furnishings Council to assess North American furniture brands.
“Sustainability is at the core of our values, states Stewart Junge, US Navy Veteran, and fiVO’s owner. “The premise of our design is multi-functional pieces that can adapt as consumers’ spaces and needs change. We are redefining modular as our furniture is durable, not disposable. In addition to its beautiful modern aesthetic, it assembles without the use of any tools or hardware so it can quickly and easily be assembled and disassembled without losing parts or risking damage. This is furniture for life that should never end up in a landfill.”
Globally, furniture manufacturers are the third largest wood consumers, behind the construction and the paper industry. The responsible harvest of wood supports healthy, thriving forests and sustainability. Both consumers and retailers contribute to the mission with their sourcing and purchasing decisions. The Scorecard features furniture retailers that demonstrate a willingness to help protect forests and contribute to a more sustainable future. The methodology focuses on wood-sourcing policies, goals, and practices. Both score and improvement year over year are acknowledged and awarded.
fiVO might be new to the furniture industry but is already proving to be a leader in sustainability. A new member of the SFC in 2022, fiVO actively contributes to public messaging about the importance of sustainability and responsible forestry practices. When presented with the opportunity to be assessed by the Scorecard, there was no question to “opt-in”. With just 6 companies scoring higher, fiVO is in the top 5% of all retailers that opted to be scored.
“Sustainability isn’t just a buzzword. It’s the future of design. As furniture designers and manufacturers, we have a responsibility to implement best practices into our designs and manufacturing process. Our furniture is made of sustainably forested Birch wood and proudly manufactured here in the USA,” shares Deanna Junge, fiVO’s Director of Business Development.
As organizations like NWF and SFC establish and foster initiatives like the Scorecard, consumers continue to be educated about supply chain matters and the importance of buying from companies that are willing to stand up for these causes rather than chase the bottom line. fiVO is clearly a top choice for consumers looking to purchase furniture from a sustainability-minded manufacturer and retailer.
fiVO Design is a veteran-owned, family-run, business located in Andover, MA. With 20+ years in business, they pivoted to design and launch a line of innovative, stylish modular furniture with a clear understanding of today’s consumers' wants and needs - beautiful, functional furniture without the hassles of typical assembly. fiVO’s furniture is manufactured in Massachusetts, USA, and can be purchased at the fiVO showroom in Andover and at www.fiVOdesign.com. For more information visit us online at www.fiVOdesign.com, follow us on Facebook, and Instagram @fivo_design. To find dealers in your area or for Sales inquiries call 978-470-2040. fiVO Design 12 Dundee Park Drive | Andover, MA 01810.
