VinFast returns to CES 2023 with electric vehicle ecosystem

VIETNAM, December 28 - Among the four models, the VF 8 was recently launched, and the first vehicle shipment arrived in the US in mid-December 2022.

CES attendees can test drive the VF 8 in two special areas around the convention center.

The second opportunity will be for those customers who elect to drive themselves on the closed track provided by CES, where they can directly experience the VF 8 model.

The VF 6, VF 7 and VF 9 are currently under development and will be launched in 2023.

These will join the previously launched electric vehicles, e-scooters, electric buses and clean energy solutions to complete its full ecosystem of electric products.

