FSS’s Contribution Deadline in January Extended to the End of February

MACAU, December 28 - In response to the latest development of COVID-19, the Social Security Fund (abbreviated to FSS in Macao) will extend the deadline for relevant payments (contributions of long-term employees for the fourth quarter of 2022, the employment fee for non-resident workers, the contributions of casual workers for December 2022, and arbitrary system contributions for the fourth quarter of 2022) to 28 February 2023, and waive any late payment interest and fine. To reduce crowd gathering, the FSS calls on residents to make use of electronic means for checking and applying for various social security services.

For the convenience of employers and beneficiaries of the arbitrary system, the FSS has extended the deadline for the above-mentioned payments to 28 February, and waived the related late payment interest and fine. The deadline for paying contributions that are currently in the interest period is also extended to 28 February. The FSS calls on employers, and beneficiaries of the arbitrary system to make more use of electronic payment channels. To visit a service point in person, residents are recommended to make an appointment through Macao One Account or log in to https://booking.gov.mo/uniqweb/.

For enquiries, residents may visit the FSS’s website at www.fss.gov.mo, or call 2853 2850 during office hours.