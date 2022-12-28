St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR, Attempting to elude

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4010106

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 12/28/2022 @ 0115 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt. 5 St. Johnsbury/Lyndon

VIOLATION: VCOR, Attempting to elude

ACCUSED: Robert Guest Jr

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation on Rt. 5 in St. Johnsbury. Upon displaying blue lights and sirens, the vehicle operated by Guest continued travelling North on Rt. 5 into Lyndon. The vehicle came to rest in the parking lot of the Lyndon Motor Lodge. Guest was placed under arrest for violating his conditions of release and attempting to elude law enforcement.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/06/2023 @ 0800 hrs

COURT: Caledonia

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.