St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR, Attempting to elude
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4010106
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12/28/2022 @ 0115 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt. 5 St. Johnsbury/Lyndon
VIOLATION: VCOR, Attempting to elude
ACCUSED: Robert Guest Jr
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation on Rt. 5 in St. Johnsbury. Upon displaying blue lights and sirens, the vehicle operated by Guest continued travelling North on Rt. 5 into Lyndon. The vehicle came to rest in the parking lot of the Lyndon Motor Lodge. Guest was placed under arrest for violating his conditions of release and attempting to elude law enforcement.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/06/2023 @ 0800 hrs
COURT: Caledonia
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.