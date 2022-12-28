Mobile Edge Offers Protection for Holiday Tech Gifts
Bags and Gear That Protect Tech and Look Good Doing It
Now that they’ve got the tech, consumers will want to protect it and keep it organized and accessible. That’s where we come in.”YORBA LINDA, CA , UNITED STATES , December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now that they’ve got the tech, Mobile Edge helps consumers keep it protected and organized. Incredible site-wide holiday savings continue through December 30 on go-bags, protective cases, and more.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing Mobile Edge
“Mobile electronics are always at the top of most people’s gift-giving and receiving lists,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge. “Now that they’ve got the tech, consumers will want to protect it and keep it organized and accessible. That’s where we come in.”
Consumers can shop at the Mobile Edge online store for a wide range of innovative features, functions, and fashion. They can also buy with confidence, knowing Mobile Edge cases come with a lifetime warranty and a 100% satisfaction guarantee.
Top go-bags to help ring in the New Year include:
For gamers, the award-winning CORE Gaming Backpack includes dedicated storage for laptops, gaming consoles, and mobile devices. Four, zippered side pockets are perfect for stowing cables, a phone, a gaming mouse, water bottles, and personal items. Other highlights include a ballistic nylon exterior, a trolley strap for stacking on rolling luggage, and a checkpoint-friendly laptop compartment. The backpack also utilizes ScanFast™ checkpoint-friendly features to speed travelers through TSA checkpoints.
Also for gamers, CORE Gaming’s Tactical Backpack, a TWICE VIP Award winner, offers customizable storage for gaming laptops, consoles, mobile devices, accessories, and personal items. Made from ballistic nylon, the Tactical backpack also features a water-resistant, tear-proof, hideaway rain cover.
Both backpacks feature interior sections pre-wired for mobile power, so gear can be charged while it’s inside. Each also sports an external USB port for plugging in practically any USB device.
Mobile Edge’s Deluxe Travel Duffel is made of stylish, pebbled vegan leather for an exterior that is both durable and looks great. The duffel’s roomy main compartment includes two zippered pockets and two open slip pockets for personal items. A lined, zippered shoe compartment keeps moist or dirty items separate from other gear. Wrapped carry handles and a removable padded shoulder strap ensure user comfort. The duffel fits in virtually any overheard compartment, so traveling is a breeze. Available in black or navy blue, the Duffel is perfect for the gym, an overnight trip, or a weekend getaway.
Mobile Edge’s checkpoint-friendly Professional Backpack boasts a durable, ballistic nylon exterior. It offers adjustable storage for laptops up to 16 inches and a separate fleece-lined pouch for tablets. A zippered front section provides quick access to pens, a cell phone, business cards, keys, cables, and other small accessories.
The Professional Rolling Laptop Case features an adjustable, padded compartment for laptops up to 17 inches, a fleece-lined pouch for tablets, and a large file section. Its oversized compartment easily stores clothing and personal items, making the case ideal for daily commutes or overnight trips. Other highlights include a telescoping handle, free-rolling in-line skate wheels, and a trolley strap for stacking on luggage.
Mobile Edge’s new Commuter Backpack is ideal for students and mobile professionals looking for style and versatility. At just over two pounds, the Commuter may be lightweight, but its scratch-resistant, water-repellent fabric withstands rigorous use and activity. Three main compartments hold up to a 15-inch laptop, mobile devices, accessories, and files. A cool mesh padded back panel, and shoulder straps provide comfort, whether walking, biking, or traveling by bus, train, or plane. Lockable zippers offer anti-theft protection in public settings, while a reflective back panel provides high visibility for added safety.
Alienware’s Area-51m Elite Backpack offers three compartments, six exterior pockets, and seven interior pockets for stowing lots of gear. It even features storage for a full-size keyboard, plus a convenient gadget pocket for sunglasses, a wallet, and other quick-access items. Side pockets easily store water bottles and mini umbrellas, while a bottom, zippered pocket stores t-shirts, socks, and “dash-and-go” items.
The spacious Alienware Area-51m 17" Messenger Bag is loaded with custom features for storing and organizing laptops, tablets, headsets, cables, and more. Highlights include a quick access front pocket, adjustable shoulder strap, and trolley strap.
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Mobile Edge produces award-winning, durable, and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for busy professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.
Paul June
Mobile Edge, LLC
7143991400 ext.
pj@mobileedge.com
Commuter Backpack by Mobile Edge