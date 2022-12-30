Oncue Announces December 2022 ‘Mover Of The Month' Award - Greek Movers
Oncue®, the leading software and booking service for movers, announced that Greek Movers was the Mover Of The Month winner for December, 2022.
Greek Movers have demonstrated true grit, determination and a commitment to customer success to become a successful local moving company. Oncue is thrilled to recognize them as our Mover of the Month.”REDLANDS, CALIFORNIA, US, December 30, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Oncue®, the leading software and booking service for the moving industry, announced that Greek Movers of Redlands, California was its third winner of the Oncue Mover Of The Month Award. Greek Movers was selected for the recognition among hundreds of Oncue customers for their consistent focus on delivering high quality customer service to the Redlands area.
— Kate DeWald, CEO of Oncue
Owner Peter Kaffen first came up with the idea for Greek Movers in college at the University of Redlands. Starting out first as a cleaning business, Kaffen later shifted focus in 2016 to local moving when he saw the market potential. Using Thumbtack, an app where you can bid on local home services jobs, Kaffen started to go after local moving jobs and the idea for Greek Movers took off. “Since that time,” added Kaffen, “we’ve grown into one of the bigger moving companies in the Inland Empire.”
Greek Movers provides a suite of local moving services, as well as junk removal, packing and wrapping, disassembly and assembly, pianos, safes, spa moving, auto towing and more. However, it’s Kaffen’s team of movers that distinguishes Greek Movers from its competitors. “We are a young, energetic, fast paced and effective moving company that knows what to do and how to do it smoothly.”
Over the past year, Kaffen has partnered with the team at Oncue to help with many aspects of the company’s operations and billing. “We get real time tracking of all of the hours spent on jobs, so that when clients get an invoice from us, all of the job details are presented in an easy to read, professional manner.” And, with the support of Oncue’s booking team - industry pros who answer calls, follow up on leads and book jobs - Kaffen is now able to handle any level of business activity, particularly during the busy season. “Following through on potential leads so we never miss an opportunity to bring on a new customer is one of the biggest advantages that Oncue has been able to deliver for us.”
“Peter and the team at Greek Movers have demonstrated true grit, determination and a commitment to customer success to become a successful local moving company. Oncue is proud to support Greek Movers as they grow and thrilled to recognize them as our Mover of the Month,” said Kate DeWald, CEO of Oncue.
About Oncue
Founded in 2018, Oncue was designed to bring trust and transparency to the moving industry. Its innovative technology and on-demand booking service helps moving companies scale faster, work smarter and build better futures. Oncue’s approach to helping moving business owners grow is groundbreaking and saves each of its customers 28 working days a year on average – time they can reinvest elsewhere without giving up any control of their business. To learn more about Oncue visit www.oncue.co. Oncue is a registered trademark of Oncue Enterprises, Inc.
About Greek Movers
Greek Movers is a dedicated and courteous group of young college studs. Created in the Inland Empire focusing on serving family and friends, Greek Movers specializes in local moving services, as well as junk removal, packing and wrapping, disassembly and assembly, pianos, safes, spa moving, auto towing and more. For more information, visit our website at greekmovers.com
