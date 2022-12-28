Recapture of inmate from Eagle Women's Healing Lodge

WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Eagle Women's Healing Lodge and Correctional Service of Canada

At approximately 11:50 a.m., on December 27, 2022, inmate Joyce Kringuk turned herself into the Winnipeg Police Service.

This inmate had been unlawfully at large from Eagle Women's Healing Lodge, a minimum security Section 81 Healing Lodge, since December 26, 2022.

The Correctional Service of Canada and Eagle Women's Healing Lodge are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region