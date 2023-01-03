PERC Now Offering SEO-Charged Article Writing Service
Each blog you post on your website is another brick in the foundation that strengthens your website, domain authority, and your Brand. Adding blogs over several years makes a huge difference.”BURNSVILLE, MN, USA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Burnsville, MN: 01/03/2023, digital marketing agency PERC announced the launch of the Blog Buzz Maker, its new product that allows users to maximize tools for writing SEO-charged articles. This creation could be a game-changer for businesses that need to produce high-quality articles that meet search engines’ ranking factors.
Since 1996, PERC has been providing small and medium-sized enterprises with digital marketing solutions designed to even the digital playing field. Services like web development, paid search campaigns, and email marketing have helped them capture their desired audiences even with limited budgets. Today, the agency is proud to announce another next-level offering in the Blog Buzz Maker.
When asked about the inspiration behind the SEO-charged article-writing service, PERC’s founder and CEO Ryan Berkness replied, “Marketers sometimes forget that content is king in today’s modern world. No matter how much time and money they spend on mobile-friendliness, security, and keyword research, mediocre content will not get them very far. For this reason, our team created a solution that addresses organizations’ need to produce high-quality, SEO-optimized content.”
He adds, “Since our inception, we’ve focused our efforts on helping small and mid-sized companies take their businesses to new heights through powerful marketing strategies. With the Blog Buzz Maker, they can create standout SEO-compliant blogs without a massive team and marketing spend. Our specialists tested the product on our website, and we are pleased to announce that we are ecstatic with the results.”
Below are some of the advantages of regularly producing high-quality content.
Boost Traffic and Conversions
One of the top reasons to create high-quality content is to boost traffic and conversions on a website or blog. By creating interesting, informative, and keyword-rich articles, brands can attract more visitors to their sites, which can lead to increased sales and conversions.
As such, investing in a quality article-writing service that can help produce SEO-charged content is a viable solution for brands that want to boost their online presence. This tool can generate scroll-stopping articles optimized for search engines and packed with ideal keywords.
Increase Engagement
High-quality content also increases engagement by sparking conversation and inviting comments on articles or social media posts. The more engagement a piece of content receives, the more likely it is to rank highly on search engine results pages (SERPs).
Search engines like Google consider several factors when ranking pages. These include the number of social interactions (shares, likes, comments, etc.) as well as the overall quality of the content. In other words, if the content is engaging and informative, it’s more likely to rank higher than generic or thin content.
Establish Your Expertise
Businesses also want to gain readers’ trust by establishing their expertise about a particular subject. By writing SEO-charged articles, companies can share in-depth insights about their industry based on their unique skills and experience. Doing so will show readers that a brand is an authority in their field and encourage them to keep coming back for more valuable content.
Readers enjoy one-of-a-kind perspectives that help them understand complicated topics or issues. By SEO-charging articles, brands can ensure those who need it most can easily find their content. These are the people most likely to become loyal readers and customers.
Improve Brand Awareness
High-quality, SEO-charged articles can help improve brand awareness. When potential customers see a company’s name in search results or social media feeds, they are more likely to click through and learn more about the organization.
Since Google delivers relevant answers right on the first page of SERPs, web users subconsciously associate top-ranking brands with quality and trustworthiness. Businesses should position their website as a valuable resource for potential customers so that they think of their products and services first when they need solutions to their problems.
Keep Followers Excited
Nowadays, businesses must have a solid online presence to remain competitive. With that in mind, it’s prudent to produce high-quality articles daily. However, it’s more than just churning out content day by day.
Growing a following requires creating informative and engaging content. After all, having followers look forward to future articles encourages them to stick around and continue supporting a brand. It’s best to build a reputation for publishing quality content, not just recycled materials from other writers.
The Blog Buzz Maker
PERC released the Blog Buzz Maker as a self-service product. It’s an SEO blog writing service that helps businesses create top-notch content designed to impress both readers and search engines.
There’s no need to hire a costly SEO specialist — simply enter the target keywords and let the easy-to-use tool do the rest. In just minutes, an article optimized for maximum search engine visibility will be ready for use.
The experts behind the Blog Buzz Maker tested the articles in the company’s blog section. After a few weeks, the team discovered they attracted quality traffic they would not otherwise have on their site.
Using the Blog Buzz Maker is an ideal way to create standout content without breaking the bank. It’s a tool for boosting conversions, increasing engagement, establishing authority, improving brand awareness, and keeping followers excited.
About PERC Digital Marketing
PERC is a full-service, in-house agency that specializes in digital marketing. Its services include SEO, web development, video production, and more. The team boasts its ability to help businesses of all sizes and industries grow their online presence through powerful marketing strategies.
With the creation of the Blog Buzz Maker, PERC expects to help clients attract quality clients, eventually converting them into customers. It’s an ideal solution for small business owners looking to DIY their digital marketing. Get started today and see the difference it makes.
