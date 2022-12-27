Submit Release
News Search

There were 918 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,034 in the last 365 days.

How To Own A Supercar With $0 Deposit And Even Generate Profit From The Car Every Single Month

When it comes to luxury items, cars are always at the top of the list. Many people dream of owning one of the most prestigious and expensive vehicles on the market, but for some, that dream is just out of reach.

However, for those who want to experience the thrill of driving a supercar without having to pay the astronomical price tag, renting them out to other people is the answer.

That's exactly what entrepreneur Jesus Perez and Oscar Mellado do! They're now teaching this method to other supercar fanatics on how to buy your dream car with $0 down and rent the car out to others to make a profit.

Here's a quote from Jesus and Oscar themselves!

"We don't pay for our cars, our cars pay us"

Jesus and Oscar have been featured on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast by barstoolTM.

Jesus and Oscar are literally changing people's lives by revealing this proven business model. In fact, they've had students even quit their jobs and make a full-time living with this method.

They're now on a mission to help even more people fulfill their dreams of owning a supercar while becoming a business owner so they can escape the 9-5 slog.

By renting out supercars to other people, drivers can not only cover their monthly payments, but they can also make a profit.

So if you're interested in experiencing the thrill of driving a supercar without having to pay the high price tag, then consider checking out this business. You'll be able to enjoy all the benefits of luxury car ownership without having to worry about breaking the bank.

To learn more about Jesus Perez and Oscar Mellado's method, just check out their website here: https://www.dreamcaracademy.co/optin1663882486790.

Media Contact
Company Name:

Dream Car Academy


Contact Person:

Jesus Perez


Email:Send Email
Country:

United States


Website:https://www.dreamcaracademy.co/

You just read:

How To Own A Supercar With $0 Deposit And Even Generate Profit From The Car Every Single Month

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.