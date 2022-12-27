Submit Release
"Metallurgical Testing and Assay Methods With R- programming" By Francis Dakubo

In metallurgical engineering, engineering in general, and the sciences, we perform experiments to generate data about a process. The data or information generated from such experiments are used to determine how fast or slow a metallurgical or mineral reaction behaves (kinetics), the thermodynamic behavior of reactions, as well as generation of other information, for example, pregnant leach solution grade, concentrate grade, reagent consumption, pH stability, etc.

This book "Metallurgical Testing and Assay Methods With R- programming" is written by Francis Dakubo with the metallurgical engineering experimenter in mind. The procedures in the book are designed for the metallurgical, chemical and science experimenters interested in mineral reactions and those who want to learn how to perform metallurgical experiments in the laboratory. These procedures are written with a single experimental method and a few examples of statistical design of experiments and machine learning; however, we advise that they are practiced using statistical design of experiment and machine learning approaches in other to capture the benefits of interaction effects, which are very important to most experiments and processes.

This book can be used in conjunction with the text on aqueous metallurgy or any other theoretical metallurgy book for insides into the theory behind the experiments. The experimental procedures in this book will also help formulate quick tests in the laboratory for most, if not all, troubleshooting issues in metallurgical and mineral processing plants and day-to-day planning for research and feasibility studies. Experimentation is how we find new ways of doing our work better and how we continuously improve. For example, if you want to know whether to use less reagent on the plant as the ore behavior changes, you need to experiment to develop data that can scale to the plant usage. Most of the examples used in this book are from proven experiments done through my experience working with gold, copper, platinum, and palladium and alkaline metal ores from Ghanaian, Burkina Faso, Tanzania, and the USA.

This book is an informative guide by Ph.D. scholar Francis Dakubo and is available on Amazon.

