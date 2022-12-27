Submit Release
Phone Scam Warning

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:N/A

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Lieutenant Robert McKenna

STATION: Headquarters                    

CONTACT#:(802)773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 12/27/2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: State of Vermont

VIOLATION: Phone Scam Reminder

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

During this holiday season, the Vermont State Police would like to take the opportunity to remind Vermonters that neither the State Police, nor the Vermont Troopers Association solicit money via telephone calls, text messages, emails, or by any other means.  If you are contacted by someone claiming to represent either the Vermont State Police or the Vermont Troopers Association, and that person is asking for a donation, please do not give them any money or any financial or personal information.  These communications are not legitimate and are part of a phone scam.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

