Phone Scam Warning

DATE/TIME: 12/27/2022
During this holiday season, the Vermont State Police would like to take the opportunity to remind Vermonters that neither the State Police, nor the Vermont Troopers Association solicit money via telephone calls, text messages, emails, or by any other means. If you are contacted by someone claiming to represent either the Vermont State Police or the Vermont Troopers Association, and that person is asking for a donation, please do not give them any money or any financial or personal information. These communications are not legitimate and are part of a phone scam.