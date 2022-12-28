JEFFREY LONG, Twenty Year Survey of Abstract Painting
Desta Gallery is pleased to announce a twenty year survey exhibition of abstract paintings by renowned American artist Jeffery Long.MILL VALLEY, CA, USA, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The human element in nature is a connecting thread in Jeffrey Long’s broad swathe of paintings done over the past five decades. His paintings, expressed in various visual languages, abstract, representational, figurative, narrative, and metaphorical, are meant to bring order to direct experience.
In this twenty year survey exhibition, Long engages viewers through his distinctive paintings that balance elements of modernist design with traditions from tribal and Asian art. The exhibition will feature works from the following series:
- The “Mosaic” and “Moderne” paintings present boundless associations of color and shape in syncopation.
- The “Numbers” series brings together mid-Twentieth Century biomorphic design and collage.
- The warp and weft of weaving are referenced in the “Rip Rap”, “Orchard,” and “Kaokoland” paintings.
- The “Shelters” series introduces representational aspects. Rooflines and architecture are integrated into geometric abstraction.
Long’s work has been exhibited throughout the United States in solo shows and has been acquired by countless private collectors and more than 100 corporate collections.
Many of his large scale works are now in museums, including the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, The Oakland Museum, the Crocker Museum, Sacramento, the Achenbach Foundation California Palace of the Legion of Honor, San Francisco, Racine Museum of Fine Artis, Racine, WI, and Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art.
For all press inquiries, contact: Emebet Korn at 415 - 302 - 3037 / emebet@destagallery.com
About Desta Gallery
Desta Gallery is a contemporary fine art gallery in downtown Mill Valley featuring national and international artists. The gallery hosts artist receptions, art-related conversations, poetry readings, and speaking engagements highlighting socially relevant themes. To learn more, please visit www.destagallery.com
Emebet Korn
Desta Gallery
+1 415-384-8762
info@destagallery.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram