Crovetti Ortho Chosen by Ideal Chiropractic to Continue Quality Care at Crovetti Chiropractic and Wellness Center
Dr. Chris Robey, DC and I are honored by Dr. Insera’s trust, and are proud to know that our expertise, reputation, and patient care model were instrumental in acquiring his confidence.”HENDERSON, NEVADA, USA, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The announced retirement of Dr. Jason Insera, DC, head of Ideal Chiropractic in Henderson, Nevada for the past 22 years, might have left his patients empty-handed for future care. Happily, though, that won’t be the case – as long-term colleagues Dr. Insera and Dr. Michael Crovetti are pleased to announce Crovetti Orthopaedic’s acquisition of Ideal Chiropractic’s patients into the Crovetti Ortho family.
— Dr. Michael Crovetti
According to Dr. Insera, “I’ve had the pleasure of making so many amazing relationships with my patients over the course of my career, as we watched each others’ families grow. And at the same time, I also made many important relationships with other doctors in the field of patient wellness. Over 15 years ago, one of the best I found was Dr. Crovetti and his expertise in orthopaedics. Ultimately, I discovered every patient I referred to him would receive the same top quality treatment that they received from me.
“So when Dr. Chris Robey, Doctor of Chiropractic recently joined Crovetti’s growing team of medical professionals, it not only coincided with my retirement plans,” continues Dr. Insera. “but also brought a doctor with extensive knowledge of all aspects of chiropractic care easily accessible to my patients. As a result, I was very happy to agree to Crovetti Ortho’s offer to acquire and continue exceptional care for my patients through Crovetti Chiropractic and Wellness Center.”
By continuing their chiropractic care at Crovetti Ortho, Ideal’s former patients will also enjoy access to a variety of other medical specialists and services right at hand. An integrated team of like-minded doctors is available to help Dr. Robey search for and find the right answers for a full recovery by finding the root cause of what is causing each patient’s pain in the first place.
“This means there’s no need travel to different doctor’s offices and fill out multiple packages of ‘New Patient’ forms,” adds Dr. Robey. “Our Henderson location is literally seconds away from Ideal’s office. Plus, we are also able to accept cash and most insurance, including Culinary Chiropractic. Plus, family and friends are welcome, too.”
Appointments at Crovetti Chiropractic and Wellness Center began this month. Dr. Chris Robey, DC is committed to providing the best chiropractic care, along with muscular therapies, rehabilitation, infra-red Medical Imaging, physiotherapy, therapeutic ultrasound, TENS, kinesiology taping, non-surgical decompression, specialized care for children, and prenatal care.
For those who haven’t met him yet, Dr. Robey is vastly skilled and credentialed in various pain management, performance enhancement, and preventative injury techniques, and is also credentialed as a Certified Fitness Nutrition Specialist. He is an inspiring health professional dedicated to making a meaningful impact on his community. Toward this end, his volunteer work includes families of childhood cancer, autism, Down syndrome, and he is a board member of The Foundation for Positively Kids. Such experiences will continue to mold the respect and empathy that he has for all his patients.
Dr. Insera wishes to assure his patients that “My confidence in your care with Crovetti Chiropractic and Wellness Center, and with Dr. Robey in particular, means you have the security of knowing you’ll be walking into an environment specifically chosen by me – with your health being 100% the priority.”
Dr. Michael Crovetti Jr, DO adds “Dr. Chris Robey, DC and I are honored by Dr. Insera’s trust, and are proud to know that our expertise, reputation, and patient care model were instrumental in acquiring his confidence.”
About Crovetti Chiropractic and Wellness Center
Crovetti Chiropractic and Wellness Center (CCWC), is a part of the Crovetti Ortho family of medical professionals, providing premier medical services in the Las Vegas valley since 2000. For those seeking chiropractic care, no matter the problem, call CCWC at (702) 990-2290 and let us help you in “Getting you back in your game!” Both locations available: 2779 West Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Suite 200, Henderson, NV 89052, or 851 S Rampart Blvd. Suite 260, Las Vegas, NV 89145.
Mike Almeido
TeamAMC
+ +1 702-550-7000
email us here