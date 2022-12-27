Dermaka Skin Products Announces Release of All Natural Dermaka Tinted Sunscreen SPF 42 & Water Resistant 80 Minutes

Dermaka Sunscreen's unique formula not only protects from the sun but aids in the healing of damaged skin.

STUART, Fla., Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dermaka Sunscreen 3.4 oz is formulated by the Medical Team at Dermaka Skin Products. This all-natural plant and mineral based skin care product not only protects your skin from the sun's harmful rays but aids in healing damaged skin.

Dermaka Sunscreen is an effective sunscreen with a high sun protection factor (SPF – 42). This lightly tinted formula blends well with most skin types. Mineral protection without the whiteness.

"Why Should You Use Dermaka Sunscreen? It is rich in flavonoids and vitamins which helps with antiaging and lightening skin pigmentation from chronic sun exposure."

Dermaka Sunscreen's active ingredients include Titanium dioxide 6.00% & Zinc Oxide 7.70%.

Dermaka's Sunscreen uses aloe vera as a base. Aloe vera has anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, and antioxidant properties. Aloe vera hydrates the skin and helps regenerate damaged cells.

Dermaka sunscreen also has seven natural plant extracts that are recognized as potent bioflavonoids that aide in nourishing the skin and repairing damage that occurs with aging and sun exposure. The plant extracts include Bromelain, Green Tea Extract, Chamomile Extract, Watermelon Extract, Licorice Extract, Hawthorne Extract, Sunflower Oil, & Elderberry Extract.

About Dermaka Sunscreen

· Ingredients are ALL NATURAL AND INERT

· Well tolerated by most people

· Dermatology tested and approved

· No harmful UVB blocking chemicals

· Unique formulation allows for protection from harmful radiation from the sun

· Made in an FDA approved facility in USA

· SPF 42 and Water Resistant for 80 minutes

· Lightly tinted to blend in with most skin types for exceptional UV protection of the face and neck

· For darker complexions, can add to foundation

· Formulated to be Fragrance-Free, Sensitivity free, and Paraben free

· Twice the amount of sunscreen for the same price as comparable sunscreens

·Go to sunscreen for many Dermatologists

Directions for Dermaka Sunscreen Use

· Shake before using since this is an all-natural product and some separation may occur

· Test on a small area for possible allergic reaction to any of the ingredients

· Apply before sun exposure and reapply at least every 2 hours

· Can be used as a daily moisturizer

Media Contact

Dermaka Team, Dermaka Skin Products, 1 772-266-3376, info@dermaka.com

SOURCE Dermaka Skin Products