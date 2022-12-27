Arizona Unstoppable: 2022 Year in Review

PHOENIX — The final year of Governor Doug Ducey’s administration cemented smart policies and solidified transformational achievements.

It was an action-packed year – but that should come as no surprise. The governor telegraphed his intentions in his State of the State address in the beginning of the year.

“But for those who think it’s going to be a quiet year on the 9th Floor, you haven’t been paying attention. As I enter the fourth and final quarter, I’m reminded of something my high school coach told me – ‘Get in and get the job done.’”

Arizona aimed high and went big, capping eight years of expanding opportunity and optimism. The state claimed its title of the gold standard for educational freedom. The governor and the Legislature partnered to invest a billion dollars to secure the state’s water future. Arizona took action and surged manpower to strengthen border security.

With a continued focus on economic freedom, common sense tax reform, honoring veterans, expanding school choice, protecting children and families, prioritizing public safety, securing our border and investing in our shared future, 2022 got the job done for Arizonans.

WATCH ARIZONA’S 2022 YEAR IN REVIEW

###