Famous Actor Cansel Elçin and Actress Zeynep Tuğçe Bayat Elçin Came Together with the Students ff EMU Cinema and Television Department

The 11th International Career Days, organized annually by the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Alumni Communication and Career Research Directorate (EMU-MIKA) in cooperation with faculties and schools, continued with an event held at the EMU Faculty of Communication, Cinema and Television Department. At the event that took place at EMU Mustafa Afşin Ersoy Hall, successful actress and actor of the Republic of Turkey Zeynep Tuğçe Bayat Elçin and Cansel Elçin, and Emre Oskay, academic staff member of EMU Cinema and Television Department and one of the young and successful producers of the Republic of Turkey met with EMU students. The interest of the students in the talk, which was held under the title of "A Career in Cinema and Acting", was intense.

Famous Players Talked about their Experiences

Delivering the opening address of the event, EMU Communication Faculty, Cinema and Television Department Chair Prof. Dr. Bahire Efe Özad stated that they should support their students in planning their future in addition to the education they provide. Emre Oskay talked about how he started planning his career while he was a student at EMU. Oskay gave information about the opportunities he tried to provide to his fellow students while he was the President of EMU Cinema Club and about the career he built on the foundations he laid here after graduation. Cansel Elçin and Zeynep Tuğçe Bayat Elçin also talked about how they started acting, the situations they encountered in the industry, and also touched upon the points that may be important when planning their future. Cansel Elçin and Tuğçe Zeynep Bayat Elçin shared their experiences with students who want to enter the sector that they should not consider the difficulties they will encounter while trying to reach their goals as an obstacle and how they can overcome these difficulties if they wish. The event continued in the form of questions and answers after the guests talked about the cinema industry, career and acting.

Photos Taken with Students

After the talk was completed, EMU Communication Faculty Cinema and Television Department Chair Prof. Dr. Bahire Efe Özad presented flowers to Cansel Elçin, Zeynep Tuğçe Bayat Elçin and Emre Oskay. At the end of the events, the guests took photos with the students. After the event, Emre Oskay brought the guests together with the students of the course in Varosha as part of the Cinema Production and Directing course he is offering this semester, and the guests and students shot images for the short film to be produced in scope of the said course.

Within the scope of the 11th International Career Days, which will continue throughout the 2022-2023 Academic Year, students will be informed about the job and career opportunities that await them at the said events, and they will also have the opportunity to ask the experts questions about their profession.