Handover in EMU Student Council

Following the 2022-2023 Academic Year Student Council elections held at Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), a Handover Ceremony was held at the Social and Cultural Activities Directorate on Wednesday, 21 December 2022 at 17:00. At the ceremony which was attended by EMU Vice Rector for Social and Cultural Affairs Prof. Dr. Deniz İşçioğlu, plaques of appreciation were presented to the Student Council Members who completed their duty, and the new administration took over the task.

Speaking at the ceremony, former Student Council President Yılmaz Aladağlı stated that they tried to do their best with the whole team when they they undertook the task, and wished the 2022-2023 Academic Year Student Council President and its members success in their new duties.

In his speech, Ali Ardıç, President of the 2022-2023 Academic Year Student Council, thanked the former President and members of the Student Council, who took office in the previous term, for their efforts and wished the new administration to be beneficial. Stating that he believes they will carry out the task successfully, Ardıç conveyed his thanks to everyone.

Speaking at the ceremony, Prof. Dr. Deniz İşçioğlu congratulated the 2021-2022 Academic Year Student Council President Yılmaz Aladağlı and his administration for their efforts. Wishing success to the new management of the Student Council, Prof. Dr. İşçioğlu presented plaques to the former Student Council Members, who carried out successful work during the past term.

The names of the students who will serve in the EMU Student Council in the 2022-2023 Academic Year are as follows: Ali Ardıç (President), Nida Çelebi (Vice President), Melis Tokay (Secretary General), Hakan Melih Öztürk (Financial Affairs Officer), Arda Geveze (Disciplinary Affairs Officer) İhsan Özalan (Member), Mehmet Zeki Arslan (Member), Süleyman Gülcan (Member), İrem Oben (Member), Gadam Jumanyazov (Member), Yusuf Yıldız (Member), Lisa Thandy Lucio Safrao ( International Member Representative).