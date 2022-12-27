EMU Tourism Faculty Achieves Great Success in the 19th International Istanbul Gastronomy Festival

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Tourism Faculty, Gastronomy and Culinary Arts Program students won total of 22 medals in the competitions held within the scope of the 19th International Istanbul Gastronomy Festival organized with the collaborations of the Cooks and Chefs Federation of Turkey (TASFED) and Tuzla Municipality. The competitions took place on 23-25 December 2022 at the Istanbul Tuzla Marina and hosted 1,056 participants from 22 different countries. 21 portable kitchens were set for the contestants. Following an evaluation process conducted by 92 jury members consisting of the members of the Turkish National Culinary Team, EMU Tourism Faculty, Gastronomy and Culinary Arts Program students returned home with a total of 22 medals, including 5 golden, 13 silver and 4 bronze medals.
Making a statement on the topic, EMU Tourism Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç said: “Our university’s Gastronomy and Culinary Arts program students have achieved a phenomenal success during the International Istanbul Gastronomy Festival organized by the Cooks and Chefs Federation of Turkey held in Istanbul. In the competitions, our students received total of 22 medals, including 5 golden, 13 silver and 4 bronze medals. We sincerely congratulate all our students and our academic staff members who have played an important role in training our students. We also would like to thank EMU Rector’s Office for their support. We keep being proud. It was a very joyful event”.
