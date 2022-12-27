Submit Release
News Search

There were 821 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,020 in the last 365 days.

EMU Tourism Faculty Achieves Great Success in the 19th International Istanbul Gastronomy Festival

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Tourism Faculty, Gastronomy and Culinary Arts Program students won total of 22 medals in the competitions held within the scope of the 19th International Istanbul Gastronomy Festival organized with the collaborations of the Cooks and Chefs Federation of Turkey (TASFED) and Tuzla Municipality. The competitions took place on 23-25 December 2022 at the Istanbul Tuzla Marina and hosted 1,056 participants from 22 different countries. 21 portable kitchens were set for the contestants. Following an evaluation process conducted by 92 jury members consisting of the members of the Turkish National Culinary Team, EMU Tourism Faculty, Gastronomy and Culinary Arts Program students returned home with a total of 22 medals, including 5 golden, 13 silver and 4 bronze medals.

Making a statement on the topic, EMU Tourism Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç said: “Our university’s Gastronomy and Culinary Arts program students have achieved a phenomenal success during the International Istanbul Gastronomy Festival organized by the Cooks and Chefs Federation of Turkey held in Istanbul. In the competitions, our students received total of 22 medals, including 5 golden, 13 silver and 4 bronze medals. We sincerely congratulate all our students and our academic staff members who have played an important role in training our students. We also would like to thank EMU Rector’s Office for their support. We keep being proud. It was a very joyful event”.

Eastern Mediterranean University

You just read:

EMU Tourism Faculty Achieves Great Success in the 19th International Istanbul Gastronomy Festival

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.