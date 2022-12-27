EMU Tourism Faculty Achieves Great Success in the 19th International Istanbul Gastronomy Festival

Making a statement on the topic, EMU Tourism Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç said: “Our university’s Gastronomy and Culinary Arts program students have achieved a phenomenal success during the International Istanbul Gastronomy Festival organized by the Cooks and Chefs Federation of Turkey held in Istanbul. In the competitions, our students received total of 22 medals, including 5 golden, 13 silver and 4 bronze medals. We sincerely congratulate all our students and our academic staff members who have played an important role in training our students. We also would like to thank EMU Rector’s Office for their support. We keep being proud. It was a very joyful event”.