Careficient Acquires Home Health, Hospice, Home Care, Palliative and RCM Solutions and Services from Net Health
Careficient Raises the Stakes in the EMR SpaceJENSEN BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Careficient Inc., a leading provider of Electronic Medical Record (EMR) solutions, today announced the acquisition of Net Health’s EMR line of home health, hospice, home care and palliative solutions and RCM services (collectively, “home health and hospice”). Net Health, an EMR and analytics provider focused on rehab therapy and wound care, divested the HealthWyse, Hospicesoft and RCM division in order to focus on its core specialties and ensure its home health and hospice customers and employees benefitted from the focus Careficient brings to these areas.
In a time where major consolidations in healthcare are reshaping the industry, the decision to acquire Net Health’s home health and hospice product lines aligned with Careficient’s strategy for growth and plan to expand the company’s footprint across the continental US in post-acute care. Careficient will retain the HealthWyse brand that was acquired by Net Health in 2021 and the Hospicesoft brand acquired in 2019.
Careficient founder and CEO Bill Creach stated, “The acquisition will mean an increase of more than 750 client locations in 39 states and a new team of talented employees to our team to help support our growing business. The rapid growth Careficient has experienced in the past two years demonstrates that our solutions and ‘customer for life’ approach is making a significant impact.”
“This transaction will provide real benefits to both customers and employees. Adding the HealthWyse, Hospicesoft and RCM division of Net Health to Careficient just made sense in terms of shared values and beliefs – cultural fit is always my number one priority. These acquisitions give us the best combined team in the industry,” added Brad Caldwell, Careficient COO.
Josh Pickus, Net Health’s CEO, said, “As we deepen and expand our offerings in our core specialty areas, we wanted to make sure our home health and hospice customers and employees got the resources and attention they deserve, and we are confident we found that in Careficient. Divesting these product lines will ensure that both customers and employees have an opportunity to grow, supported by a company solely focused on home health and hospice.”
About Careficient
Careficient is a cloud-based EMR for home health, hospice and home care developed to create agency-wide efficiencies across operations. Careficient helps agencies streamline processes and accelerate growth with compliance-first solutions that seamlessly scale to any size business.
Careficient is commitment to the highest standards of quality in the industry and is currently the only EMR to be awarded CHAP and ACHC certification.
About Net Health
Net Health solutions are trusted in more than 23,000 facilities across the continuum of care. Our EHR software enables caregivers and their organizations to engage effectively with patients, streamline documentation, staff efficiently, secure maximum appropriate reimbursement and maintain regulatory compliance. Our unique approach to analytics seamlessly presents insights in clinical and operational workflows to improve care and business performance. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity and Silversmith Capital Partners. www.nethealth.com.
