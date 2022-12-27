Serve the Wyoming Way – Episode 3

In this episode of Serve the Wyoming Way, CW4 Galloway has a conversation with Chief Chris Kocher of Worland Fire Protection District #1 & Worland Volunteer… and Lt. Col. Reyes of the 115th Field Artillery Brigade. Please listen to our conversation on how this community partnership can help grow each of our organizations.
Want to be on the show or have a show idea? Contact, wyoguard@gmail.com
