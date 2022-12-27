Submit Release
News Search

There were 770 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,011 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops New Face Mask for Drinking with a Straw (CHK-309)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and simple way to drink from a straw while wearing a mask," said an inventor, from Joliet, Ill., "so I invented THE SAFE SIPPIN MASK. My design eliminates the need to remove the mask in public every time you want to take a sip from your beverage."

The invention provides an improved design for a face mask. In doing so, it enables the user to drink a beverage with a straw while wearing the mask. As a result, it eliminates the need to lower or remove the face mask and it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CHK-309, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-face-mask-for-drinking-with-a-straw-chk-309-301707824.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops New Face Mask for Drinking with a Straw (CHK-309)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.