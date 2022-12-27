Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Retractable Ramp for Moving Items (BRK-2721)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved truck ramp to facilitate moving an appliance and other items," said an inventor, from Bessemer, Ala., "so I invented the EASY RAMP. My design would be easy to move, use and store."

The invention provides a retractable ramp for use with a truck. In doing so, it can be used to facilitate moving items, particularly appliances. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it reduces physical strain and noise. The invention features a portable and adjustable design that is easy to use and store so it is ideal for commercial movers, moving and delivery companies, homeowners, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BRK-2721, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

