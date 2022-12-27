Williston Barracks/DUI Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A1008501
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: December 27, 2022, at 1123 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 North, Exit 17, Colchester
VIOLATION: DUI-Drug, Neg Op, LSA
ACCUSED: Joseph Laviolette
AGE:34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate Center, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 27, 2022, at approximately 1123 hours, Troopers assigned to the Williston Barracks responded to the Exit 17 off ramp on I-89 North in the Town of Colchester for a report of a single vehicle crash. The operator, Joseph Laviolette (34) of Highgate Center, VT, fled the scene of the crash prior to first responders arriving on scene but was located shortly after the crash by the Milton Police Department. While speaking with Laviolette about the collision, Troopers detected several signs of impairment. Laviolette was screened for DUI and ultimately placed under arrest for the suspicion of DUI-Drug. Laviolette was transported to the Milton Police Department for processing and later released on citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division at a later date to answer to the aforementioned charges.
The Vermont State Police was assisted in this incident by the Milton Police Department, Colchester Fire Department, and Rick's Towing.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/17/23 at 0830 hours
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel
Vermont State Police
A Troop-Williston
2777 St. George Road
Williston, Vermont 05495
Tel: 802-878-7111