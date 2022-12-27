Williston Barracks/DUI Crash

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A1008501

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111





DATE/TIME: December 27, 2022, at 1123 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 North, Exit 17, Colchester

VIOLATION: DUI-Drug, Neg Op, LSA





ACCUSED: Joseph Laviolette

AGE:34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate Center, VT





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 27, 2022, at approximately 1123 hours, Troopers assigned to the Williston Barracks responded to the Exit 17 off ramp on I-89 North in the Town of Colchester for a report of a single vehicle crash. The operator, Joseph Laviolette (34) of Highgate Center, VT, fled the scene of the crash prior to first responders arriving on scene but was located shortly after the crash by the Milton Police Department. While speaking with Laviolette about the collision, Troopers detected several signs of impairment. Laviolette was screened for DUI and ultimately placed under arrest for the suspicion of DUI-Drug. Laviolette was transported to the Milton Police Department for processing and later released on citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division at a later date to answer to the aforementioned charges.









The Vermont State Police was assisted in this incident by the Milton Police Department, Colchester Fire Department, and Rick's Towing.









COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/17/23 at 0830 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A









*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



