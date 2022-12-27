Submit Release
NEWS

December 22, 2022

For Immediate Release:              
December 22, 2022

Contact:
 Jennifer Finley, Press Secretary – 225-922-1256
Megan Moore, Public Information Director – 225-935-2179
presssecretary@LDAF.la.gov

LDAF Requests the Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Logging Equipment

Baton Rouge, La. – Agents with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Forestry Enforcement Division are asking for the public’s assistance in locating logging equipment stolen in St. Helena Parish.

On November 29, a logging crew in the area of Lloyd Collins Road in Greensburg, LA, discovered a set of “skidder tracks” missing from their work site. A photograph of the stolen property is included below for reference purposes.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact LDAF Forestry agents at (855) 452-5323 or the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 222-4413.

You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, resulting in the arrest and conviction of the responsible persons. The reward is offered by the Louisiana Forestry Association.

Note: All persons accused of any crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

###

