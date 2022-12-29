Education 2.0’s Outstanding Leadership Award Goes to Rony Jabour

Submit Release
Rony Jabour thanking for his award.

"CEO of United Safety Net, Rony Jabour was announced as the winner of the Education 2.0 Outstanding Leadership Award 2022 in Las Vegas."

Rony Jabour Receives the Education 2022 Outstanding Leadership Award in Las Vegas

This award is a recognition of more than 15 years of hard work”
— Rony Jabour
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rony Jabour was recently awarded the Education 2.0 Outstanding Leadership Award in the Education 2.0 Conference, which gathers educational leaders, EdTech innovators, policy makers and researchers to tackle the most important issues impacting global education. The conference highlights disruptive technologies and practices that have the ability to shape the future of learning and teaching.

Mr. Jabour, an Authorized OSHA Safety Trainer in Boston-Massachusetts was selected over a number of applicants and is being recognized for contributions to education and enriching the global learning community. “I humbly receive this award and I would like to first honor and thank God for this amazing opportunity. Thanks for the organization of this great event here in Las Vegas. This award is a recognition of more than 15 years of hard work. I never imagined I would be an educator, when I left a small town in Brazil, about 20 years ago. But thinking about what happed in my life, I wish it would not be any different. GOD gave me the opportunity to teach and help workers work safely and go home to their loved one every day after a long work journey. I am very happy with this opportunity and see it as a gift from God. I would like to dedicate this award to all Environmental Health and Safety Educators around the world, including the teachers in Brazil, my country of origin. These educators do a lot with almost no resource. Thanks for the entire team behind me and United Safety Net.,” says Rony Jabour, CEO of United Safety Net. The Education 2.0 Conference toke place on the 19th-21st of December this year at the Hotel Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Education leaders from around the world are invited to attend and learn innovative and effective strategies empowering pedagogical models in the 21st century. Those who have made far-reaching contributions were spotlighted and recognized for raising the standard of education and improving learning outcomes. Attendees had the opportunity of networking with veterans in the field, be inspired by valuable insights in their areas of expertise and expand their brand’s global footprint.

Rony Jabour
United Safety Net
+1 978-767-0630
email us here

