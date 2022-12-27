Winter community trout stockings start Jan. 14

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will release trout in five locations across Iowa this winter in areas that would not support them during warmer months.

Winter trout stockings are a great place to take kids to catch their first fish. A small split shot and a hook with almost any kind of bait will catch trout.

The popular program is supported by the sales of the trout fee. Anglers need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. The daily limit is five trout per licensed angler with a possession limit of 10.

Children age 15 or younger can fish for trout with a properly licensed adult, but they must limit their catch to one daily limit. They can buy a trout fee which will allow them to catch their own limit.

Winter trout stocking events are dependent on favorable weather and safe ice conditions. Check the DNR Trout Fishing website at www.iowadnr.gov/trout for possible changes to the schedule.

2023 Winter Community Trout Stocking Schedule

Jan. 14, Blue Pit, Mason City, at 11 a.m.

Jan. 14, Bacon Creek Lake, Sioux City, at 1:30 p.m.

Jan. 20, Moorland Pond, Fort Dodge, at 11:30 a.m.

Jan. 20, Big Lake, Council Bluffs, at 2:30 p.m.

Jan. 21, Scharnberg Pond, Spencer, at 12:30 p.m.

2023 Spring Community Trout Stocking Schedule

DNR fisheries staff will release between 1,000 to 2,000 rainbow trout in 13 additional lakes across Iowa in March and April as part of its cool weather trout program. Check the DNR Trout Fishing website at www.iowadnr.gov/trout for dates and locations. A family-friendly event is paired with most of the stockings to help anglers have success and fun while fishing.