Baker-Polito Administration Announces Over $17 Million in Grants to Increase Economic Opportunity in Communities Across Massachusetts 

Boston — BOSTON – Today, the Baker-Polito Administration announced over $17 million in grants for 66 projects through the second annual round of the Community Empowerment and Reinvestment Grant Program, which supports projects and programming that entail community-driven responses to community-defined economic opportunities within eligible communities. This competitive grant program supports community projects in locations that have experienced high rates of incarceration and poverty, and in communities comprised of traditionally disadvantaged and underrepresented populations. Additionally, to achieve the program’s equity goals, projects in communities that have historically faced disproportionate challenges to economic growth were prioritized.

Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy, Undersecretary of Community Development Ashley Stolba, and Assistant Secretary for Communities and Programs Juan Vega joined state and local officials to announce the awards today at More Than Words in Boston’s South End neighborhood. More Than Words received a $450,000 grant for its Job Training and Wraparound Support Partnerships project that will support young people ages 16-24 in Boston who are already court-involved or are disproportionately at risk of becoming involved in the justice system with the comprehensive, long-term supports they need to plan for a stable and successful future, including job training, youth development and life skills programming, case management, career planning, supportive services, housing supports, HiSET and postsecondary education, and occupational training.

“Community-based organizations know the needs of their neighbors best, and this funding helps those organizations better empower individuals through access to jobs, small business assistance and other forms of support,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “With today’s announcement, we are proud to have now awarded over $37 million to advance economic opportunity through the Community Empowerment and Reinvestment Grant Program in partnership with the Legislature.”

“This is an example of a state program delivering the resources needed to enact locally identified goals related to community and economic development,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “We are grateful to the dozens of nonprofits and other local leaders working to improve the lives of residents and businesses in their communities, and are glad to provide this support today.”

“Our economy works best when all community members have access to the tools and resources they need to live healthy and fulfilling lives,” said Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy. “My office is proud to administer this program and deliver an additional $17 million for community-based organizations working to improve economic outcomes for their residents and neighborhoods.”

The 66 grant recipients represent 17 communities across the Commonwealth with efforts focused on workforce development, small business development, public health, education, and housing stabilization. Among the awardees, 32 projects are in Gateway Cities, 27 are self-identified Minority-Owned Business Enterprises, 21 are self-identified Woman-Owned Business Enterprises, and three are self-identified LGBTQ-Owned Business Enterprises.

First passed into law in December 2020, the Community Empowerment and Reinvestment Grant Program involved the establishment of a Community Empowerment Board to inform application questions and evaluation criteria. As prescribed by law, the seven-member Community Empowerment Board consists of individuals who belong to demographic groups that have been traditionally underrepresented and have historically been at social and economic disadvantages.

In addition to the $15 million allocated in the state’s FY2023 General Appropriations Act, the legislation allowed for the carryover of $2.27 million of unused funds from the prior year, making a total of $17,271,000 available for this round. Last year, the Baker-Polito Administration awarded over $20 million to 62 organizations in its inaugural round.

The full list of Community Empowerment and Reinvestment Grant Program recipients can be found here

