Baker-Polito Administration Awards $11 Million in 24 Grants through the Seaport Economic Council 

Plymouth — Today, the Baker-Polito Administration announced over $11 million in Seaport Economic Council grants for 24 projects. The grants will help 20 coastal communities advance projects that benefit commercial maritime industries, improve resident and visitor access to waterfront assets, mitigate the impacts of climate change, and advance future dredging. The grants were approved at today’s meeting of the Seaport Economic Council, chaired by Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito at Plymouth Town Hall.



“I want to thank Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito and all of the members of the Seaport Economic Council for their tireless work advancing Massachusetts’ coastal communities,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Since taking office our administration has been proud to award over $87 million through the Seaport Economic Council to support 190 projects that promote economic development, recreation, and climate resiliency along our shoreline.”



“It has been an honor to serve as chair of the Seaport Economic Council, a role in which I’ve been able to learn from, partner with, and advance the work of local leaders in communities up and down our coast,” said Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito. “At our final meeting today we are thrilled to invest over $11 million for projects aimed at protecting and improving our waterfronts.”

The Seaport Economic Council was relaunched in August 2015 with a mission to deepen the maritime economy, promote economic development, and support resilient infrastructure in all 78 of the Commonwealth’s coastal communities. The Council awards grant funding to municipalities and other entities in support of projects that promote job creation and economic growth, transformative public-private partnerships, educational opportunities for young people, local economic development planning efforts, coastal infrastructure improvements, and the planning and permitting of saltwater dredging. With this latest round of grants, the Seaport Economic Council has invested over $87 million through 190 grants in 55 coastal communities since being relaunched in 2015.

“Under the Baker-Polito Administration, the Seaport Economic Council has made significant investments to help our coastal communities stimulate economic growth now and in the long term,” said Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy. “Today’s awards will modernize and improve access to waterfronts in 20 cities and towns, boosting tourism and commercial activity in these communities.”

“Grants from the Seaport Economic Council enable coastal communities to undertake important waterfront improvement projects, from rebuilding infrastructure to planning for future dredging,” said Undersecretary of Community Development Ashley Stolba, Vice Chair of the Seaport Economic Council. “With Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito’s leadership, we have invested in 55 cities and towns with the resources they need to support economic growth and build resilience for the future.”

“Improving our marine infrastructure is essential to expanding our blue economy,” said Senator Susan Moran. “This funding will allow Plymouth and Falmouth to improve accessibility to our waterways for both commercial and recreational use and support a thriving industry.”

“I am thrilled to see the Town of Plymouth receive this funding to make improvements to their municipal boat ramp,” said Representative Kathy LaNatra. “Plymouth Harbor is a vibrant hub of economic activity and this investment into such a crucial aspect of it will go a long way to continuing to grow Plymouth Harbor and the surrounding area."

"We are grateful to the Baker-Polito Administration and Seaport Economic Council for investing in coastal communities and addressing climate impact,"said Representative Mathew Muratore. "We are thrilled that Plymouth will receive much needed funding of $1,000,000 for reconstruction of our town boat ramp to provide options for launching and landing for commercial fishermen and aquaculture growers to better support our blue economy."

“The Commonwealth’s $1 million grant for the Town of Plymouth Boat Ramp will expand the loading and unloading space for commercial fishermen including aquaculture growers. This project will ensure that the Town has the necessary infrastructure to support the industry and to provide stormwater controls which will improve the water quality in the harbor,” said Plymouth Town Manager Derek Brindisi. “The Baker-Polito Administration has supported over $8.1 million in grants for critical harbor infrastructure improvements in the Town of Plymouth. The Town is thankful for the Baker-Polito Administration for prioritizing our region’s Blue Economy”.

Seaport Economic Council Grant Awards

Town of Barnstable, $1 Million

The Town of Barnstable will use grant funding to install approximately 675 linear feet of steel bulkhead, including anchors, timber piles, timber pier repairs, utility adjustments, and other associated work related to a replacement bulkhead at the Bismore Park Marina. This is essential to continued operations in the busy marina, which serves passenger ferries, commercial fishing, other commercial vessels, transient and recreational boating, and landside uses including parking, pump-outs, artist shanties, harbormaster office, and welcome center.

City of Beverly, $560,000

The City of Beverly will use grant funding to support improvements to 4 Cabot Street, with the city using funding to demolish the existing building, regrade the parcel including adding fill, build retaining walls and a planting area, add necessary signage, and construct a parking lot. Additionally, the city will reconstruct the existing brick sidewalks on the roadways adjacent to the new parking lot to be ADA-compliant concrete sidewalks and work with a consultant to modify the current license and permitting on the property for future pier construction.



Town of Chatham, $235,000

The Town of Chatham will use grant funding to support the renewal of Chatham’s 10-year Comprehensive Town-wide Dredging and Disposal permit, which includes existing projects as well as expansion of dredging and disposal initiatives to other areas. The project will also identify and permit suitable beach nourishment sites throughout the town to provide erosion protection and coastal resiliency of public and private shorelines.

Town of Dartmouth, $40,000

The Town of Dartmouth will use grant funding to assess the feasibility for dredging of the Padanaram Harbor to improve the safety, navigability, and accessibility of the harbor for recreational, transient, and commercial boaters.

Town of Dartmouth, $32,000

The Town of Dartmouth will use grant funding to hire a consultant to conduct an economic and fiscal impact assessment of the Padanaram Harbor.

Town of Duxbury & Duxbury Bay Maritime School, Inc., $196,000

The Town of Duxbury and Duxbury Bay Maritime School, Inc. (DBMS) will use grant funding to conduct a feasibility study to explore a pathway towards achieving coastal resiliency against future climate change and sea level rise through improvements made to existing waterfront infrastructure, current facility operations, and surrounding areas. The town and DBMS waterfront facilities that will be the focus of the study consist of adjoining

waterfront parcels located within Snug Harbor.

Town of Edgartown, $292,000

The Town of Edgartown will use grant funding for engineering and permitting services required for its 10-year Comprehensive Permits for interchangeable dredging and beach nourishment activities that are set to expire in 2024.

Town of Fairhaven, $1 Million

The Town of Fairhaven will use grant funding for Phase 5B of the overall renovation of Union Wharf, the final phase of the 10-year planning and reconstruction effort to reconstruct the wharf to modern standards. Union Wharf provides the only public, commercial vessel off-load space available to the entire fleet within New Bedford harbor.

City of Fall River & Fall River Redevelopment Authority, $640,822

The Fall River Redevelopment Authority proposes its next phase of City Pier development on the Taunton River at 600 Davol Street. Its multi-year plan is to install four floating dock systems parallel to City Pier for transient use by recreational boaters and will use grant funding to install a 475-foot-long dock on the north side in 2023. Waterside access will expand tourism and contribute to the ongoing transformation of the waterfront district.

Town of Falmouth, $30,000

The Town of Falmouth will use grant funding for the engineering and permitting of repair and improvements at the Town Commercial Fishing pier in Great Harbor Woods Hole.

Town of Gosnold, $457,720

The Town of Gosnold will use grant funding to replace the current bathroom facility serving the town-owned and -operated marina located on Cuttyhunk Island that was built approximately 20 years ago.

Town of Gosnold, $510,000

Cuttyhunk Island has been without fuel for its residents and boaters since 2019. The Town of Gosnold will use grant funds to complete a fuel farm facility so that fuel no longer needs to be transported from other communities. The project includes installation of concrete foundation, two above-ground ConVault tanks, and electrical and piping as well as dispensing equipment, a containment sump, and a high-level alarm system.

Town of Manchester, $568,250

The Town of Manchester plans to add 500 additional feet of transient docking space at Reed Park with water, electricity, and pump-out facilities to accommodate transient vessels, as the current facility is regularly at capacity and unable to serve all the boaters requiring dockage in Manchester. The town will use grant funding to engineer and permit the expansion and re-configuration of the transient docking facility, as well as a portion of the construction.

Massachusetts Maritime Academy, $1 Million

This grant will fund a dredging improvement project at Massachusetts Maritime Academy that will remove approximately 9,500 cubic yards of sandy material securing appropriate safe berths for the 550’ National Security Multi-Mission Vessel (NSMV) Training Ship Patriot State, Commonwealth’s 120’ tall ship Ernestina-Morrissey, and numerous support vessels. The project will also provide adequate safe refuge for emergency response and recreational boaters, and support marine hydrokinetic research projects.

Town of Marion, $300,000

The Town of Marion will use grant funding to support the construction of a new elevated Maritime Center / Harbormaster office, which will be out of the flood zone. These improvements are intended to better facilitate the use of the property by the public, boating community, and transient boaters alike while also addressing the inadequacies of the current facility and its vulnerability to storms and sea level rise.

Town of Nantucket, $1 Million

The Town of Nantucket will use grant funding to replace the existing public dock system with new concrete floats, including power pedestals and water service, and upgrade existing utilities at the Town Pier facility, which services commercial, recreational, and transient users.

City of New Bedford & Community Boating Center of New Bedford, $50,000

Partnering with the City of New Bedford, the Community Boating Center of New Bedford (CBC) will use grant funding to support a comprehensive feasibility study for its campus vision and expansion plans. CBC connects thousands of greater New Bedford youth, ages five to 24, to the water through a wide range of programs year-round, providing youth development, education, mentorship, and access to a network of community partners.

New Bedford Port Authority, $880,000

Homer’s Wharf, a commercial fishing pier in the Port of New Bedford, needs full structural replacement. New Bedford Port Authority (NBPA) will use grant funding to advance design, engineering, and permitting to the shovel-ready stage and make grant applications for future reconstruction more competitive.

New Bedford Port Authority & Town of Fairhaven, $320,000

The New Bedford Port Authority and Town of Fairhaven will use grant funding to revise and update the 2010 New Bedford / Fairhaven Municipal Harbor Plan to support a broad mix of commercial fishing, marine construction, offshore wind support, and recreational uses.

Town of Plymouth, $1 Million

The Town of Plymouth will use grant funding to reconstruct the dilapidated town boat ramp adjacent to the Maritime Facility and the state boat ramp.

Town of Provincetown, $120,000

MacMillan Pier is a vital piece of public infrastructure, providing capacity for public passenger ferry service, while supporting commercial fishing, public safety/harbormaster’s office, recreational fishing, charter fishing,

whale watching, and local retail establishments including artist shanties and museums. The Town of Provincetown will use grant funding to conduct a feasibility analysis to evaluate alternatives to improve and enhance the existing site uses through a focus on the following areas: public safety, commercial fishing, infrastructure upgrades, ferry/transportation improvements, sea level rise resiliency enhancements, navigational dredging assessment, and recreational vessel accommodation.

City of Salem, $300,000

The City of Salem will use grant funding to design and permit a passenger terminal building at Salem Wharf, located at 10 Blaney Street, to support the operations of the existing city-owned Salem Ferry, the Nathaniel Bowditch. The terminal building will replace an existing temporary structure put in place in 2011.

City of Salem, $700,000

The City of Salem will use grant funding to support the replacement of the Salem Willows Pier, an iconic waterfront access point in Salem’s famed Willows Park. The project is being designed and funded jointly pursuant to a Land Management Agreement between the City of Salem and the Massachusetts Department of Fish and Game (DFG) through its Division of Marine Fisheries (DMF) and Office of Fishing and Boating (OFB) Access.

Town of Scituate, $300,000

The Town of Scituate will use grant funding for construction costs associated with the next phase of the Cole Parkway Marina Rehabilitation project.

