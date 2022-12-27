Eastman Cooke to Build Bond Vet Clinic in Bed-Stuy
Preeminent construction firm awarded 2nd project in six months for Bond Vet; Includes construction of 2,300sf grade level space at 1134 Fulton St. in BrooklynNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eastman Cooke & Associates (ECA), a full-service, general contracting firm based in Manhattan and Long Island, has been awarded a new Bond Vet project at 1134 Fulton Street in the Bedford Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn. The work entails constructing the interiors of a 2,300-square-foot ground level space for the groundbreaking, female-led veterinary practice. It is the second clinic ECA is building for the group, having completed a unit in Woodbury, Long Island this past summer.
One of the country’s fastest growing, urban-based veterinary groups, Bond Vet currently lists 31 clinics in New York City, Boston, Washington DC, Bethesda, MD, and Arlington, VA. The expansive practice is recognized for its pioneering approach to animal medical care, technology, design, and culture, offering a wide range of services spanning wellness visits to surgery 365-days-a-year. Bond Vet is also notable as one of the first veterinary practices to provide urgent care services, making them available for both walk-ins and pre-scheduled visits online.
“We are delighted to again be working again with this highly innovative group,” says April Intrabartola, Vice President of Eastman Cooke & Associates. “Our firm has a long history of constructing healthcare centers and we find the level of design and quality of their examination, treatment and surgical spaces are comparable to the finest clinics for humans!”
The work includes interior fit-outs with millwork and new cabinetry, new doors and drywall partitions, a demising wall, new ceilings and flooring, new mechanicals, and new plumbing. In addition, Eastman-Cooke will be responsible for the installation of electrical, sprinkler, and fire alarms modeled for veterinary clinics. The plans also entail special lighting for surgery rooms, as well as wet tables and x-rooms. Eastman-Cooke is also responsible for coordinating with technology wiring consultants and other vendors.
About Eastman Cooke & Associates
Eastman Cooke & Associates is a New York-based, mid-sized general contracting and construction management founded by Peter Morandi, Chief Executive Officer, LEED AP. A leader in sustainability and innovative practices, such as its proprietary Work Smart System, Eastman Cooke projects encompass ground-up construction, renovations, and upgrades. Its diverse project portfolio includes everything from corporate interiors, massive auto dealerships, specialty retail, and non-profit offices, to healthcare facilities, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, laboratories, and more. Since its inception in 2009, the firm has maintained a credo of strong client relationships, trusting partnerships with consultants, and a commitment to providing unparalleled service.
About Bond Vet
Bond Vet is a pet health company bringing technology-enabled veterinary clinics to New York, with a mission to strengthen the human-animal bond. Unlike most vet clinics and animal hospitals, Bond Vet specializes in urgent care and offers online booking and walk-in visits for timely medical care. The clinics are meant to fill the gap between veterinary ERs and the veterinary equivalent of primary care physician. Bond Vet also offers primary care and planned surgeries, such as dental cleanings, spays and neuters, for a well-rounded veterinary practice.
