Garver’s Ferry Road Closure to Begin Next Week in Westmoreland County

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists that a section of Garver's Ferry Road in Allegheny Township, Westmoreland County, will be closed at the intersection with Route 356. The closure will occur Monday, January 2 through the end of February, weather and operational dependent.

Local traffic will be able to use Garver's Ferry Road for residential access from the southern end. Additionally, motorists can use White Cloud Road for access to Route 356.

The closure will be in place to allow crews to perform a culvert box replacement.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7135 or mmaczko@pa.gov

