Utility Construction Continues Next Week on Roundabout Project in Upper Chichester Township

12/27/2022

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that utility construction will continue next week on a project to improve safety by constructing a roundabout at the Bethel Road and Mill Road intersection in Upper Chichester Township, Delaware County.





Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through a work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.





Under this project, PennDOT’s contractor will construct a single-lane roundabout to enhance traffic flow through the intersection. The project will also include relocating utilities; new drainage facilities; ADA compliant sidewalks and crosswalks; and full-depth reconstruction of the existing intersection. In addition, bicycle ramps are proposed to allow cyclists to navigate the roundabout.





Richard E. Pierson Company, Inc. of Pilesgrove, NJ, is the general contractor on the $2.6 million project, which is financed with 100% federal funds.





