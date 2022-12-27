Whey Protein Ingredients Market Share, Size, Industry Growth, Report 2022, CAGR Status, Future Outlook, Forecast 2032

Whey Protein Ingredients Market is estimated to reach USD 15.98 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 10.5%: SPER Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to SPER Market Research, Whey protein concentrates are more popular due to their advantages for mass gain, improved immunity, increased strength, and weight loss, especially in the personal care industry. The potential health benefits of dairy-based nutritional and nutraceutical components, the high demand for milk-based compounds in skin and hair care cosmetics, and the ease of access to caseins and caseinate are some of the factors driving the market for whey protein ingredients. The global market for whey protein ingredients might grow as a result of the large increase in the demand for nutraceutical ingredients from the food manufacturing sector. Bodybuilders usually use concentrated whey protein to grow greater muscle. Seniors with poor appetites might consume protein drinks to ensure adequate nutrient intake. Consumer demand for meals high in protein remained constant. The new coronavirus outbreak has, nevertheless, positively impacted the market's growth.

Whey Protein Ingredients Market Overview (2022-2032):

Forecast CAGR (2022-2032): 10.5%

Forecast Market Size (2032): 15.98 billion

The market expansion of whey protein components may be responsible for consumers' increased awareness of the need of maintaining a healthy immune system. According to the International Food Information Council's annual Food & Health Survey, more than four out of five consumers agree that the coronavirus outbreak has affected their eating patterns, forcing them to prepare, eat, buy, and think about food differently. All of these factors considerably increased protein-based product sales during the pandemic, and it is anticipated that they will all do so throughout the projected period.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Whey Protein Ingredients Market

Whey Protein Ingredients Market Key Segments Covered:

The SPER Market Research report seeks to give market dynamics, demand, and supply forecasts for the years up to 2032. This report contains statistics on product type segment growth estimates and forecasts.

By Nature:

• Organic

• Conventional

By Type:

• Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC 80 and WPC 35)

• Whey Protein Isolate

• Hydrolyzed Whey Protein

• Demineralized Whey Protein

By Application:

• Food & Beverages

• Infant Formulations

• Clinical Nutrition

• Animal Feed

• Others

By Product:

• Plant Proteins

•Animal/Dairy Proteins

• Microbe-based Proteins

•Insect Proteins

By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Whey Protein Ingredients Market Key Players:

The Whey Protein Ingredients Market study provides market data by the competitive landscape, revenue analysis, market segments, and detailed analysis of key market players such as; Archer Daniels Midland Company, Arla Foods, Burcon NutraScience, Carberry Food Ingredients, Cargill Incorporation, CHS Inc., Dairy Farmers of America, Davisco Food International, DuPont, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd., Glanbia plc, Hilmar Cheese Company, Kewpie Corporation, Maple Island Incorporation, Mead Johnson & Company, LLC, Roquette Frères, Rousselot, Tessenderlo Group, The Scoular Company.

