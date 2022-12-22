Warehouse Automation Market Share, CAGR Growth, Demand, Covid-19 Impact, Industry Analysis, Future Outlook, Forecast

Warehouse Automation Market is estimated to reach USD 66.56 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 15.53%: SPER Market Research

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to SPER Market Research, The Market is predicted to grow most rapidly in emerging economies. However over past few years, e-commerce use has grown significantly. To accommodate and adjust to the rapid shift to online delivery platforms, click-and-collect models, and curb side pickups, supply chains and logistics management are continuously developing. Logistics companies are spending money on software for warehouse management, sorting systems, and warehouse robotics. Task automation also makes use of robotic platforms like collaborative robots. Automated warehouses employ large-scale conveyor systems, automated storage, and retrieval technologies to increase production. For easier and more informed operational choices, the integration of technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics is gaining more popularity.

Warehouse Automation Market Overview:

Forecast CAGR (2022-2032): 15.53%

Forecast Market Size (2032): 66.56 billion

Effects of the coronavirus pandemic include changes in the temporary limitations on product movement, workforce, and the adoption of automation technology. The pandemic's effects on the supply chain have caused temporary limits on the transportation of goods. During Covid's closure, online sales increased dramatically. The rise in online sales has forced businesses to redesign their warehouses to meet e-commerce logistics. Additionally, businesses have to take safeguards to guarantee the health and safety of their employees who work across the whole supply chain. In order to fulfill e-commerce demand and adapt to the changing climate, some logistics organizations modified their workforces and opted for logistics automation.

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.sperresearch.com/report-store/warehouse-automation-market.aspx?sample=1

The Global Warehouse Automation Market study provides market data by the competitive landscape, revenue analysis, market segments, and detailed analysis of key market players such as; ABB Ltd., Amazon Robotics, Automation Tooling Systems, Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG, Daifuku Co. Ltd., FANUC Corporation, Fetch Robotics Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Jungheinrich AG, Kion Group AG, KNAPP Group, Kuka AG, Locus Robotics, Mecalux S.A., Murata Machinery Ltd., Muratec, Omron Corporation and Yaskawa Electric Corporation Inc., SSI Schaefer Group, TGW Logistics Group GmbH.

SPER Market Research study aims to provide market dynamics, demand, and supply with a yearly forecast for 2032. This report provides data for growth estimates and forecasts for product type segment – By Organisation (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises), By Industry Vertical (Apparel, E-Commerce, Food & beverages, General Merchandise, Grocery, Pharma), By Technology (Automatic Guided Vehicle /Autonomous Mobile Robots, Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems, Automatic Identification and Data Capture, Conveyors, Gantry Robots, Maintenance, Repair, & Operations Outbounds, Order Picking, Overhead Systems, Palletizing & Depalletizing, Sortation), By Component (Hardware, Service & Software), By Application (Transport Management, Warehouse & Storage Management), By End Use (Automotive, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Retail & e-Commerce, Others).

For More Information about this Report @ https://www.sperresearch.com/report-store/warehouse-automation-market.aspx

This report also provides data for key regional segments of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

This study also encompasses various market drivers and restraining factors for the forecast period. Various growth opportunities are also discussed in the report.

Related Reports:

Mobile Value-Added Services Market Size- By Solution, By End User, By Vertical- Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Segment Forecast to 2032

Digital Education Market Size- By Course Type, By Learning Type, By End User- Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Segment Forecast to 2032

About Company:

SPER Market Research® is one of the world’s most trusted market research, market intelligence, and consulting companies offering strategic research, custom research, market intelligence solutions, quantitative data collection, qualitative fieldwork, online research panel, and consumer research. Headquartered in India, the company has offices worldwide and provides strategic & consulting services.

SPER Market Research is amongst the top market research company and we have served over 20 industries, with core offerings in Pharmaceutical/Healthcare, Business to Business research (B2B), Nutraceuticals, Food & Beverages, Cosmetic, Dermatology, Dental, Herbal, Chemical, Consumer, Information Technology and other industries.