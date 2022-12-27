Global Emergency Lighting Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Emergency Lighting Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Emergency Lighting Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

According to ‘Emergency Lighting Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the emergency lighting market size is expected to grow from $5.19 billion in 2021 to $5.76 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth in the construction sector is expected to propel the growth of the emergency lighting market industry going forward. Emergency lighting is required on construction sites to ensure the safety of the construction workers because, construction sites often have construction materials, electrical switchboards, portable equipment, and other obstructions in the way of evacuation routes that obstruct quick evacuation during an emergency.

The emergency lighting market consists of sales of emergency lighting by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are designed to activate when a power outage creates low-visibility conditions. It allows the safe, rapid, and effective evacuation of places and buildings not only in the event of a power loss but even when the main lighting is still accessible. Emergency lighting lowers panic and saves lives by providing critical illumination and directing occupants to safe locations and safety equipment.

Global Emergency Lighting Market Trends

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the emergency lighting global market. Major players in the market are focusing on developing technologically advanced products to lead the market.

Global Emergency Lighting Market Segments

The global emergency lighting market is segmented:

1) By Power System: Self-Contained, Central, Hybrid

2) By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

3) By Battery: Ni–Cd, Ni–MH, LiFePO4, Lead–Acid

4) By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Other End-Users

By Geography: The emergency lighting global market value is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Acuity Brands Inc., Syska, Eaton Corporation PLC, Hubbell Lighting Inc, Legrand, Osram Licht AG, Philips Lighting Holding BV, Schneider Electric SE, Zumtobel Group, Daisalux, Emerson Electric Co., Larson Electronics LLC, ABB Ltd., Digital Lumens, and Cooper Industries.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

