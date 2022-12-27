Submit Release
Inspira Holding Closes a Successful 2022 with Big Projects for the Coming Year

The leading travel loyalty provider rebranded its corporate brand, launched a new website, and announced important platform developments and partnerships

This has been a very important year for Inspira indeed. We are very happy with our exponential growth and very excited about the projects that await us in 2023”
— Somit Talwar, CEO of Inspira Holding
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, ESTADOS UNIDOS, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading Closed User Group (CUG) travel supplier Inspira Holding closes a successful 2022 after having made significant advances in its products and platforms, such as the rebranding and launch of its new corporate website, or the announcement of a new and completely revamped booking platform with more travel products and services. The company is also working on further improvements and plans to launch some other big projects in the coming year.

Rebranding of Inspira Holding and new corporate website

In June 2022, Inspira launched its new corporate website, which can be visited at www.inspiraholding.com. In addition to sharing its solutions, brands, and key information about the company, the website also has a news section with updates, interesting content, and valuable tips for partners and customers. The look and feel of the site is fresh and modern, leaving the user feeling positive, lively, and inspired, in line with Inspira's spirit of travel and adventure.

New partnerships announced

The company also announced some important partnerships this year, such as the member-based vacation club Condominium Travel Club and the International Esports Federation, to which Inspira provides a powerful platform for members to access the best travel pricing worldwide. Likewise, the company has strengthened its collaboration agreements with other major organizations, such as the International Judo Federation.
These partnerships reinforce the position of Inspira as one of the leading CUG travel providers operating on the five continents.

New travel booking platform

Later in the year, the company announced that its travel booking platform, which serves more than 80,000,000 end users, had been revamped to include cruises, flights, car rentals, and vacation rentals. These new features were being added to more than 1.2 million accommodation options worldwide, allowing users to plan their entire trip using one single platform.

Big industry events

Lastly, now the situation is back to normal after COVID-19, Inspira Holding has resumed attending industry events, as was the case of the prestigious GNEX-ACOTUR Vacation Conference in November. The company is already planning other important events for 2023, where it will explore new business opportunities.

“This has been a very important year for Inspira indeed, and we have truly seen the great potential that both our company and our brands have. We are very happy with our exponential growth and very excited about the projects that await us in 2023”, stated Somit Talwar, CEO of Inspira.

About Inspira Holding

Inspira Holding, known for its technology, value pricing, and customer service, is a travel loyalty provider trusted by large organizations and top suppliers worldwide. Leveraging the power of travel and hyper-competitive pricing, Inspira builds member, employee, and customer loyalty. To date, Inspira partners with membership organizations representing over 80,000,000 million consumers.

Its journey started back in 2012 in Southern California with a small group of developers and entrepreneurs that shared, above all else, a deeply rooted passion for travel. They set out to create various Closed User Group travel platforms that empowered employee benefits, resort loyalty, and wellness incentive programs for many institutions and large corporations worldwide that would ultimately allow people to access more affordable travel. The team grew and so did its presence. The company opened more offices throughout the USA and Latin America. In recent years, they have experienced exponential growth to the point of being present on all continents, providing travel and tech development services now also in Europe and Asia.

