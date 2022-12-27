EMU Faculty of Law Organises a Panel on Occupational Health and Safety in TRNC in Memory of Prof. Dr. Esin Konanç

Held at EMU Law Faculty Hall LA1, a panel on Occupational Health and Safety in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) organized in memory of Criminal Law Professor Esin Konanç, who passed away as a result of a traffic accident in 2009 and made great contributions to the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Law, attracted great interest and participation from the students. The panel started with information about Prof. Dr. Esin Konanç. Afterwards, a commemorative video featuring photographs of EMU Faculty of Law professors with Prof. Dr. Ersin Konanç was screened. Afterwards, EMU Faculty of Law academic staff member Assist. Prof. Dr. Nurcan Gündüz delivered a speech in which she commemorated Prof. Dr. Esin Konanç.

The Chair of the Panel was Former Labour and Social Security Minister Aziz Gürpınar. EMU Engineering Faculty, Civil Engineering Department academic staff member Prof. Dr. Mürüde Çelikağ delivered a presentation on "Historical Development and Importance of Occupational Health and Safety". Afterwards, Fatma Cellatoğlu provided information about what occupational health and safety is, the expectations of the legal regulations from the employer, the records that an employer should keep, work accidents and legal processes. Then, Engineer Aziz Gürpınar’s presentation titled “OHS Legislation in the TRNC from Past to Present” and EMU Engineering Faculty Vice Dean Prof. Dr. Orhan Korhan's presentation on "Comparison of Occupational Health and Safety Issues in the TRNC with Turkey and the EU" were held. Finally, EMU School of Computing and Technology Director Assist. Prof. Dr. Ece Çelik made a presentation titled “A General Overview on Occupational Health and Safety and Safety Culture”.

After the panel was completed, EMU Faculty of Law Vice Dean Assoc. Prof. Dr. Arzu Alibaba presented plaques of appreciation to the speakers.