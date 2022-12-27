EMU Gives Laptops to Students Who Has Made It to the Top 5000

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) presented laptops to two student who succeeded in appearing amongst the top 5 thousand students in any score type, excluding language score, in the university entrance exam held every year by the Republic of Turkey Student Assessment, Selection and Placement Center (ÖSYM) and chose EMU.

During the visit to EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın on Friday, 23 December, 2022, at 10:00, Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın presented two laptops as gifts to EMU Faculty of Education, Special Education Program student Sefa Aksoy and Faculty of Law student Emin Gencer, both of whom preferred the Eastern Mediterranean University.

Present at the said visit were Vice Rector for Student Affairs Prof. Dr. Hüseyin Aktuğlu and Student Affairs Coordinator Assist. Prof. Dr. Mutlu Kale.

In his speech, Prof. Dr. Hocanın congratulated the students who made it to the top 5000 and wished them continued success. Stating that EMU always supports students' education, Prof. Dr. Hocanın underlined that the university is ready to provide all kinds of support towards the postgraduate education or professional development of the students after their graduation.

Stating that he is extremely happy to have chosen EMU, Aksoy added that after researching the educational quality of EMU, he made his decision. Thanking EMU for the possibilities it provides, Aksoy once again stressed his pleasure in studying in EMU.