CNAI Heads to CES2023 with Synthetic Data
Korea’s first and most advanced synthetic data startup with AI-based solutions for medical, manufacturing, and end-to-end client-customizable ML Ops systemsSEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CNAI, a leading AI synthetic data company in Korea founded in 2019, announced that it will exhibit at CES2023, the world's largest consumer electronics and IT exhibition in Las Vegas, USA, from January 4th to 8th. The company will showcase its AI synthetic data technologies designed to help organizations enhance accuracy and efficiency of their machine learning models. CNAI (booth #62032) will exhibit in the Venetian Expo, Level 1, Hall G Eureka Park.
As Korea’s first AI synthetic data company with the most extensive research and business experiences, its synthetic data for AI vision systems has helped global industry leaders improve their AI solutions. Synthetic data is a virtual dataset for AI training, generated by computer algorithms, reflecting the characteristics of real-world data. Synthetic data for scenarios where real-world data is unavailable or unusable, it can reduce time and cost of data collection and overcome data shortages organizations face. MIT Technology Review selected synthetic data as 10 Breakthrough Technologies in 2022.
CNAI’s core synthetic data technology is Data Acceleration, which enables data generation for the scenarios the AI algorithm deems needed. CNAI’s Data Acceleration platform generates data that is non-existent or insufficient in the actual dataset acquired from a client, saving time and cost of data collection. CNAI applied Data Acceleration to its AI solutions including defect-detection, disease diagnosis, and ML Ops.
CNAI’s growth is evidenced by the number of its clients that increased from 9 in 2021 to about 40 in 2022. Its clients come from various industries including IT, manufacturing, distribution, finance, medical, national defense and media. It raised $4.1M for pre-Series A earlier this year.
“We are excited to exhibit at CES2023 and show our innovative synthetic data solutions to a global audience,” said Wonseop Lee, founder and CEO of CNAI. “Data, not AI algorithms, empowers AI as AI models are transitioning from model-centric to data-centric. We don’t only generate synthetic data but also develop customized AI solutions using synthetic data. I am confident that our technologies and experiences will help organizations unlock the full potential of machine learning. We look forward to demonstrating our synthetic data and discussing potential business partnerships with global organizations.”
Click the link below to schedule a meeting with CNAI.
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeevi9AHVZ2Ohxgu3mRKZK9lXpmaZRsaWUj1Lq22WsPDxb1cA/viewform
