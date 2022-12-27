HikeVerse Cricket Championship 2022 Organized by HikeQA & Hikecommerce

An inter office cricket championship like never before in HikeVerse– How Hike Falcons of HikeQA and Hike Scorpions of Hike Commerce came face to face.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- They say that cricket is played by the gods. This royal, rejuvenating game is much celebrated and has become a trend in offices across India.

The mega 1-day cricket match between Hike Falcons-HikeQA VS Hike Scorpions-Hike Commerce took place on Christmas eve (24/12/22).

The MCG 2 cricket ground in Noida vibrated with cheers from the audience, as the 2 teams fought the cricket battle against each other.

The neck-to-neck battle started at 8 AM on a chilly Saturday morning. The 20-over match lasted quite a long.

Dazzling trophies were decked up for the winners. The best part was that the live telecast of the HikeVerse Cricket Championship-2022 was done on YouTube for our enthusiastic cricket lovers.

The recording is still available on YouTube and you can watch it whenever you wish to. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VKiUKWy9GsU

The competition was tough. Hearts were racing and foreheads were sweating as all eyes were glued onto the players.

Honourable President of BVCI, Uttar Pradesh and Water & Sanitation committee builders association of India, Mr Ravindra Tyagi Ji was invited as the chief guest. He was quite elated and motivated the players to achieve many more laurels while handing over the trophies to them. His kind words had a great impact on the team.

Hike Scorpions scored 97 runs on all out; whereas Hike Falcons achieved the targeted score of 98 runs by losing only 3 wickets and became the winners.

The precious CHAMPIONS TROPHY was won by Hike Falcons.

Sumit Bansal was declared the man of the match, Shivam Srivastava was declared the Best Batsman, Prakash Singh the Best Baller and Sooraj, the Best Fielder & Prateek Singh, the Winning Captain.

The entire match was organised under the supervision of Hike Group comprising (HIKEQA-Best Software Testing company) and (Hikecommerce- best development service provider) founded by Mr Shubham Gupta and Mr Mukul Sirohi. The match was sponsored by the popular lingerie brand Billebon.

Nowadays, most corporate people sit on their machines and work for the entire day. The management at hikeQA organizes lots of fun, refreshing activities to give their team a break from the mundane routine, but cricket is the best way to keep everyone at HikeVerse physically active and fit. HikeQA puts in great effort into the physical fitness and overall health of the team members. Several checkups are organized from time to time and medical facilities are provided.

It was a day full of fun, laughter and enjoyment for the entire Hikeitians family. Everyone bonded well and had a great time playing together as they got to know each other better and spent the day in happy sports spirits.

