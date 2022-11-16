Thanks to HikeQA, Halloween is becoming a cultural activity in Noida offices

Whether it's Halloween, Diwali, or a day out, the employees of one of the best software testing company in India HikeQA, are an inspiration.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Halloween, celebrated on October 31st every year, commemorates the eve of All Saints Day in Western countries.

The day marked with spooky festivities is celebrated with much fervour across the world. People dress up as ghosts, witches, zombies, and fictional characters and organise parades, parties and gatherings. In some countries, it was believed that supernatural creatures or the dead would come to earth on the eve of All Saints Day each year.

Now, this day on which the lines between the living and the dead blur out, is celebrated all around the world. It has slowly become a trend in offices across Noida and the rest of India. The employees and entire management of HikeQA, one of the best QA service providers in India, came together to set a great example by celebrating the day of the ghosts with a lot of energy and enthusiasm.

The Hiketians darkened and decorated the office premises with spray paint. Everything looked gory and bloody. Games and competitions were organised. There was food, drinks and a lot of laughter amidst the spooky events of the day. Halloween became hello wine for booze, everyone had deadly fun and shared unforgettable moments.There was a witched pumpkin, and a pumpkin cake was cut by the team. Even kids were welcomed. There were special Halloween lanterns to make it scarier.

For the murder mystery contest, the smart participants put on their thinking hats and investigated the case to find out the murderers. They walked on the thrilling mystery trail with brushes in their hands and bloody peeking eyes. The competition was won by Madhur. In the drunken warriors contest, the warriors gulped down cans of beer to be victorious. The Hiketians were all dressed up in the spookiest costumes, as they moved to the beats of haunted music and loud songs. They were also given the chance to get their faces painted like ghouls, spirits, clowns, zombies, wild animals and skeletons. Some of them got peacocks, fire sparks and other designs made around their eyelids by the creative painters in the team. The mockups, lit horns, witch hats, murder knives and other costume props made the event scarier. Yogesh, a QA engineer at HikeQA won the best Halloween costume award.

Shubham Gupta, the founder and CEO of HikeQA said that, "It was surely an evening dedicated to all things creepy. Something that was not common in India, but has now become a trend in Indian offices, as most international clients celebrate it. The way our software testers vanish bugs, the spray paints used for Halloween decorations will vanish negativity from everyone's life. It gave us a chance for interaction, creativity and some time off from everyday work. Next year, we'll again have grand arrangements for a Halloween party."

Whether it's Halloween, Diwali or a day out, the management and employees of one of the best software testing company in India HikeQA, are an inspiration when it comes to managing work with a pinch of entertainment.