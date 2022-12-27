mycloud Hospitality Announces Big Discounts: Welcomes New Year with Exciting Offers

Get your hotel up and running with mycloud PMS at zero cost! Sign up now & receive the first month free, as well as a 30% discount on your annual subscription.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- mycloud Hospitality, the leading provider of property management systems for hotels, is excited to announce a special end-of-the-year offer. For a limited time, they are offering zero setup and training costs, as well as the first month free. Not only that, but hotel owners can also take advantage of a limited-time offer of 30% off on annual subscriptions, saving them even more on the cost of managing their properties. Based on a calculation of 50 rooms and a two-year annual subscription, hotels can save a total of $7780 with this offer.

As a leading name in the hospitality industry, mycloud Hospitality offers an end-to-end hotel management system that combines a POS system, property management software, and back office functionality into a single platform with a lot to offer.

"We are thrilled to offer this special offer to hotels looking to improve their operations," said Deepak Chauhan, Vice President of Cloud Services at mycloud. "We understand that managing a hotel can be a complex and time-consuming task. That's why we're offering this special offer to help hotels streamline their operations and save on the cost of managing their property. We believe our solution can help hotels run more efficiently and profitably, and we're excited to see the results."

The award-winning and feature-rich mycloud PMS provides a comprehensive and cost-effective way for hotels to manage all aspects of their property, including reservations, contactless guest check-in/check-out, hotel app, room assignments, revenue management, guest management, housekeeping, inventory, reporting, and more. The user-friendly platform comes with intuitive navigation and powerful features that streamline property management processes and improve efficiency. This special new year offer is a fantastic opportunity for hotels to try our solution without any upfront costs and see the benefits for themselves.

To take advantage of this offer, simply click here and sign up for mycloud PMS. The offer is valid until 31st December 2022 and is limited to the first 15 subscribers only.

mycloud is available to hospitality businesses around the world. To discover the multi-award-winning hospitality platform, visit www.mycloudhospitality.com or email info@mycloudhospitality.com.