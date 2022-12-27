Research Associate: Gender, Environment and Development

Based in Bangkok, SEI Asia has a diverse team of multinational experts that integrate scientific research with participatory approaches to co-develop and share knowledge, build partnerships, and influence policy for resilient development. Research at SEI Asia focuses on gender and social equity, climate adaptation, disaster risk reduction, water insecurity and integrated water resources management, transitional agriculture, renewable energy and urbanization.

SEI Asia is an affiliate of Chulalongkorn University (CU), Thailand. SEI and CU have inked a long-term agreement until 2023 to foster innovative scientific research combined with effective policy engagement on development and environmental challenges in Asia. The key areas of collaboration are intellectual engagement for joint research applications and fund mobilization, lectures and seminars for CU students, post–graduate supervision and examination, and CU-SEI employee links.

The Gender, Environment and Development (GED) Research Associate will contribute to developing and implementing rigorous research at the intersection of gender equality, social equity, environment and development. This exciting position will involve undertaking high-quality applied research from design through to policy influence, as well as contributing to effective intersectional gender and human rights integration on a range of SEI research projects. The position also offers the opportunity to engage in conceptualizing and securing funding for future research projects in this area.

The Research Associate will work across disciplines, collaborating with colleagues from other SEI teams, including those working on water, urban, climate change and disaster issues. The position also offers opportunities to contribute to capacity-building activities with civil society, government and/or private sector actors. Additionally, a key part of the position is generating and communicating interdisciplinary research insights for a range of audiences, including high-quality peer-review publications, policy briefs, blog posts and podcasts.

The Research Associate will join the Gender, Environment and Development Cluster of SEI Asia, which has a strong focus on bridging science and policy in relation to gender equality, social equity, justice, human rights and associated transitions to a sustainable, equitable and prosperous future for all. The Research Associate will also collaborate with other SEI teams and activities on an ongoing basis.

The position is based at SEI Asia in Bangkok, Thailand. The Research Associate will report to the leader of the Gender, Environment and Development Cluster under the overall supervision of the SEI Asia Centre Director.

Support conceptualization, design and implementation of gender, environment and development-focused applied research projects with guidance from supervising colleagues.

Support cutting-edge intersectional gender integration in SEI research, such as within natural resource management, agroecology, air quality, climate adaptation and resilience and disaster risk reduction research, with guidance from supervising colleagues.

Carry out high-quality literature reviews from grey and academic literature and contribute to reports and articles based on the reviews.

Carry out rigorous analysis of primary data, including cleaning and coding.

Contribute to co-authoring high-quality peer-reviewed journal articles from research, as well as communications for policy and public audiences (such as reports and briefs) at national, regional or global scales.

Contribute to shifting agendas and improved policy and decision-making through collaboration and sharing research insights and recommendations in various forms and fora from local to national, regional and global levels.

Support capacity-building processes, particularly around intersectional gender and human rights integration, with policy, private sector, research, and civil society actors.

In collaboration with SEI Communications team, support internal and external communications and outreach activities, including presentations, dialogues and media articles.

Contribute to SEI’s mobilizing funds for GED and other SEI Asia projects aligned to SEI mandates and priorities.

Promote the aims and objectives of SEI as set out in its mission and aligned to its 2020-2024 Strategy. This includes participating in and contributing to the development of SEI Asia and the GED research theme.

Be a proactive, inclusive and constructive team member, cooperating with and supporting colleagues in the GED cluster and collaborating with other groups and diverse colleagues within the Centre.

Support the positive exchange of ideas and research findings with relevant institutes, scientists and experts, including other SEI centres.

We are looking for a dynamic and professional early career individual with a strong interest and experience in designing and implementing high-quality applied research for development. Gender and social equity are key areas of your expertise. You are a great team player and enjoy working with people from diverse backgrounds and perspectives. You also have very good research and writing skills and are able to communicate with a variety of actors. You have a strong motivation for and commitment to excellence and results, as well as enthusiasm for doing scientific research to strengthen policy and practice in the realm of sustainable development. SEI strongly encourages applicants from all and diverse genders, nationalities and social backgrounds.

Master’s degree with minimum of one year of experience in the fields of gender, environment and development or related fields.

Knowledge of current and cutting-edge intersectional gender theory and approaches, including gender-transformative approaches.

Knowledge and understanding of fundamental concepts and issues in the environment and development with capacity to conduct gender analysis of environmental and natural resource management contexts, such as agriculture, forests, land, water, climate change, disasters or energy.

Experience in quantitative, qualitative or mixed methods research approaches, including rigorous design, collection and data analysis.

Demonstrated ability to carry out high-quality literature reviews from grey and academic literature.

Demonstrated ability to carry out rigorous analysis of primary data, including cleaning and coding of qualitative data.

Successful contributions to development and environment-related projects in terms of policy engagement or capacity building.

Growing science publication track record, as well as capacities in writing for general or practitioner audiences.

Excellent fluency in spoken and written English.

Competencies with one or more data analysis software (NVivo, Delve, STATA, SPSS or other).

Experience in communicating scientific information to a range of different audiences.

Experience in contributing to proposal writing and fundraising.

Demonstrated ability to work with a range of partners (government, civil society, private sector).

Experience working in Asia.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Excellent in teamwork and collaboration.

Excellent planning, organizational and time management skills.

Excellent analytical, problem-solving and critical thinking skills.

Positive influence on attitudes of individuals and teams.

Able to reflect the core values of SEI in everyday work, including the importance of high-calibre work, as well as respect and trust.

Capable of providing and receiving feedback in a constructive and respectful manner.

With a team comprising over 20 nationalities, SEI Asia welcomes diverse global applicants from all genders, nationalities and social backgrounds for all posts and provides an internationally competitive level NGO salary and benefits package. All employee contracts are under Thai labour law.

SEI is an equal opportunity employer and we consider all applicants on the basis of qualifications and competencies regardless of and not limited to race, national origin, religious beliefs, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, disability and/or marital status. We are committed to ensuring diversity and equality within our organization and applicants from diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

We are reviewing applications on an ongoing basis so please submit your application as soon as possible, but no later than 27 January 2023, 23:59 Bangkok local time.

Applications should be written in English and consist of a short CV and cover letter highlighting relevant qualifications and experience.

As we only accept applications through our recruitment system, please apply online using the button below and include:

Cover letter highlighting relevant qualifications and experience

Curriculum vitae.

Inquiries concerning the content of the position can be directed to Cynthia McDougall, SEI Senior Research Fellow ([email protected]).

Inquiries concerning the content of the position can be directed to Kaniknart Sutthirak, HR Specialist ([email protected]).