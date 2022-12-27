Kristen Pita's newly released "Adoption God's Way" is a heartwarming nonfiction that explores the connection between mankind and God.

"Adoption God's Way" from Christian Faith Publishing author Kristen Pita is a charming juvenile work that uses helpful analogies to convey the connection between adoptive families and God's hope for creation.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Adoption God's Way": a heartfelt message of God's love. "Adoption God's Way" is the creation of published author Kristen Pita, a dedicated wife, mother, and foster mother.

Pita shares, "Adoption God's Way is a children's book unlike any other as it lays out God's love for mankind and how He wants us to love Him and love each other by following His truth. This book shares the power found in adoption; one is the earthly adoption of children into families, and the other is heavenly adoption into God's family found only in salvation in Jesus."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kristen Pita's new book is a celebration of God's dedication and patience with each member of society.

Pita shares in hopes of aiding young readers in learning about the comfort and fulfillment that comes with true faith.

Consumers can purchase "Adoption God's Way" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Adoption God's Way," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

