Dustin Fields's newly released "His Light and Fullness: (In Darkness And Void)" is an energetic celebration of God's comforting light

"His Light and Fullness: (In Darkness And Void)" from Christian Faith Publishing author Dustin Fields is a thoughtful examination of scripture that will challenge readers to a new understanding and appreciation of all God offers.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "His Light and Fullness: (In Darkness And Void)": a celebration of the fulfillment one can find through devoted worship. "His Light and Fullness: (In Darkness And Void)" is the creation of published author Dustin Fields, a dedicated husband and father who has been a social worker, practicing as a therapist/counselor for nearly eleven years. He obtained his master's degree in 2019. He is working toward certification as a biblical counselor through the ACBC (Association of Certified Biblical Counselors).

Fields shares, "When we look around, we see dark days and empty souls. Interestingly enough, when we look in the mirror, we often see the same thing: our busy days can feel futile, our attempts at worship can feel vain, and the end goal of heaven can seem like a distant mirage. These vain and futile "mirages" are exactly what they appear to be. Why?

"What else would we expect to see when we have our eyes set upon the ways of sinners? What else would we expect to feel when we gaze into the dark, cavernous depths of depraved men and women? Conversely, the mirror of the world can be an easy way to look good for most Christians when we see what everyone else is doing. The hard part is facing the darkness and void of our own souls, both before and after getting on our own cross.

"His Light and Fullness (In Darkness and Void) is a way to set our eyes where they belong: on the perfect Word of God. The Word of God is the light and fullness that illuminates our dark souls and fills our empty hearts. It is the pages of Holy Scripture, breathed out from the mouth of the Most High, that we get all light and all fullness.

"His Light and Fullness (In Darkness and Void) is a deep dive into more familiar and less familiar parables, miracles, apostolic anecdotes, and works of our God to invoke wonder, awe, and worship of our infinitely Holy God. From the Spirit of God hovering over the void of the deep in Genesis to the glory of God being the only source of light in the Revelation, this work is simply an exaltation of the majesty of His Light and Fullness within the pages of Scripture. Come be enlightened and filled."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dustin Fields's new book will share a message of comfort as key scripture is studied.

Fields offers a nurturing approach to welcoming God into all aspects of the human journey through thoughtful reflection and relevant scripture.

Consumers can purchase "His Light and Fullness: (In Darkness And Void)" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

