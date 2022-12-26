Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun): 600 block of K Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, December 26, 2022, in the 600 block of K Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:19 a.m., MPD responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, MPD located two adult male victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were last seen fleeing the scene in a black sedan. The suspect vehicle was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.