Red-Light Safety Camera at Pali Highway and Vineyard Boulevard will issue warnings beginning Monday, Dec. 16

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises motorists that the Red-Light Safety Camera at Pali Highway and Vineyard Boulevard and will begin issuing warnings on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022.

Pali Highway and Vineyard Boulevard is one of the Phase 2 locations for the Red-Light Safety Camera (RLSC) pilot. A complete list of locations and more information on the pilot can be found at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/red-light-safety-program/

Status of the 10 RLSC sites as of Dec. 23, 2022, is:

Phase Intersection Status 1 Vineyard Boulevard and Palama Street Live for citations 11/20/2022 1 Vineyard Boulevard and Liliha Street Live for citations 12/12/2022 2 Vineyard Boulevard and Nuuanu Avenue Live for warnings 12/7/2022, Anticipated live for citations on 1/6/2023 2 Pali Highway and Vineyard Boulevard Live for warning 12/26/2022 2 Pali Highway and School Street In construction 3 Likelike Highway and School Street 3 King Street and Ward Avenue 3 Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street 3 Beretania Street and Piikoi Street 3 McCully Street and Algaroba Street

