Red-Light Safety Camera at Pali Highway and Vineyard Boulevard will issue warnings beginning Monday, Dec. 16

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises motorists that the Red-Light Safety Camera at Pali Highway and Vineyard Boulevard and will begin issuing warnings on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022.
Pali Highway and Vineyard Boulevard is one of the Phase 2 locations for the Red-Light Safety Camera (RLSC) pilot. A complete list of locations and more information on the pilot can be found at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/red-light-safety-program/
Status of the 10 RLSC sites as of Dec. 23, 2022, is:
|Phase
|Intersection
|Status
|1
|Vineyard Boulevard and Palama Street
|Live for citations 11/20/2022
|1
|Vineyard Boulevard and Liliha Street
|Live for citations 12/12/2022
|2
|Vineyard Boulevard and Nuuanu Avenue
|Live for warnings 12/7/2022, Anticipated live for citations on 1/6/2023
|2
|Pali Highway and Vineyard Boulevard
|Live for warning 12/26/2022
|2
|Pali Highway and School Street
|In construction
|3
|Likelike Highway and School Street
|3
|King Street and Ward Avenue
|3
|Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street
|3
|Beretania Street and Piikoi Street
|3
|McCully Street and Algaroba Street
