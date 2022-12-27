Submit Release
News Search

There were 499 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 327,634 in the last 365 days.

Red-Light Safety Camera at Pali Highway and Vineyard Boulevard will issue warnings beginning Monday, Dec. 16

Posted on Dec 26, 2022 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises motorists that the Red-Light Safety Camera at Pali Highway and Vineyard Boulevard and will begin issuing warnings on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022.

 

Pali Highway and Vineyard Boulevard is one of the Phase 2 locations for the Red-Light Safety Camera (RLSC) pilot. A complete list of locations and more information on the pilot can be found at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/red-light-safety-program/

 

Status of the 10 RLSC sites as of Dec. 23, 2022, is:

 

Phase Intersection Status
1 Vineyard Boulevard and Palama Street Live for citations 11/20/2022
1 Vineyard Boulevard and Liliha Street Live for citations 12/12/2022
2 Vineyard Boulevard and Nuuanu Avenue Live for warnings 12/7/2022, Anticipated live for citations on 1/6/2023
2 Pali Highway and Vineyard Boulevard Live for warning 12/26/2022
2 Pali Highway and School Street In construction
3 Likelike Highway and School Street  
3 King Street and Ward Avenue  
3 Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street  
3 Beretania Street and Piikoi Street  
3 McCully Street and Algaroba Street  

###

You just read:

Red-Light Safety Camera at Pali Highway and Vineyard Boulevard will issue warnings beginning Monday, Dec. 16

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.