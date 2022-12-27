Jump Recruits: Beyond Hispanic Heritage Month
At Jump Recruits, we recognize the incredible contributions made by individuals of Hispanic/Latin heritage and strive to actively champion their presence daily.
At Jump Recruits, we recognize the incredible contributions made by individuals of Hispanic/Latin heritage and strive to actively champion their presence in the workplace.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite the rapid growth of the Hispanic labor force in the United States, Hispanic representation in the workforce remains lacking. Nearly one-fifth of all Americans identify of Hispanic or Latinx descent, yet only 16.4% of all employed people are actually of Hispanic/Latinx origin. Companies that fail to consider the immense contributions Hispanic individuals have to offer are not only missing out on a key talent pool, but also failing to capture a broader market share. Being able to communicate to all sectors of a target audience is critical to go-to-market with any product or service, therefore having proper representation from within the company is one of the most important factors for understanding successful business planning.
— Cedric Chambers
At Jump Recruits, we recognize the incredible contributions made by individuals of Hispanic/Latin heritage and strive to actively champion their presence in the workplace by holding representation with 33% of our team from this community. We also celebrate the richness of Hispanic culture by providing a public Hispanic Heritage Month toolkit, celebrating the brilliance and vibrancy of Hispanic culture. Any individual can access this Hispanic Heritage Month toolkit to share with their stakeholders, colleagues, and community. At JUMP, we believe we need to show through our actions how we guide businesses into building diverse talent pipelines, and in turn, diverse workforces.
Our team is dedicated to providing companies with a network of Latinx professionals who are highly-qualified and monetarily competitive candidates. Through our talent hub platform, businesses can discover and access top Latinx talent like never before. Startups and established businesses alike no longer have to miss out on the chance to fill open positions with reliable, diverse sources of skills and knowledge.
As a Black owned company, we understand the importance of true diversity within the workplace. JUMP elevates Black & Brown professionals through building community and impactful careers. We strive to equip them with the job resources they need along with the fastest growing Discord community so they can rise up in the workplace. Going into this new year, we have been encouraging these conversations around diversity recruitment and hiring to get set up with our talent advisors. Our partners know the actions our team takes ensures we will deliver the expertise, speed and quality expected from an agency with the flexibility and savings of an internal recruitment team. In 2023, diversity recruitment must be a part of all talent acquisition conversations and a part of all internal offerings to include a full range of professional individuals. Connecting with Jump Recruits will make this a simple and straightforward action plan.
